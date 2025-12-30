Swazi-born Amapiano star Uncle Waffles recently had a cute moment with one of her fans

An online user shared a video of the star's fan jumping on stage to do the Zenzele dance routine with her

Many netizens found this clip cute and amazing, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Uncle Waffle shared a cute moment with a fan. Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Oh, sana, it is always amazing to see artists interacting with their loyal supporters at Groove while performing on stage, and the internationally acclaimed Swazi-born star Uncle Waffles did exactly that, leaving many netizens impressed by her gesture.

On Monday, 29 December 2025, an online user @WELOVEWAFFLES_ posted a video of the 25-year-old DJ and music producer, who had previously been trending on social media for her dramatic weight gain, dancing with one of her fans who had jumped on stage to perform the Zenzele dance routine.

This clip, which had garnered over 550K views, touched many online users, as some deemed it a very cute moment between a superstar and her fan.

Watch the clip below:

Peeps react to Uncle Waffles dancing with a fan

Shortly after the footage of Uncle Waffles dancing with a fan on stage went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MrsKylieParker said:

"See how even though she climbed on stage, she shook her bums away from the crowd and stayed composed - very demure, very cutesy…I would be ungovernable if I could dance like that."

@DawnunajiBeau commented:

"I can count how many times I watched this clip and was just smiling sheepishly ooooooo kia! I love dance."

@DDT_PM wrote:

"That's really dope. She'll never forget this dope experience."

@Bonganisweat responded:

"This is nice, some celebrities don't know the feeling and happy moment come from us attending their events at the time we drive out of the province to attend the events, making bookings at B&B, buying food & beverages at the event, it's not only event tickets we spend on to see them working."

@TheEchelon_pov replied:

"These are priceless fan moments, and why sometimes the fans need to be allowed to jump on stage too."

@chirwa_joana mentioned:

"Trust her to match her fans energy + hype them up 🥹! Please this is so cute."

@instinctofawolf tweeted:

"You see this song? It is currently one of my favourites! It’s too nice! Especially in the car."

@Corporategirl6 stated:

"You gotta love being a South African! We have Ubuntu in us."

What you need to know about Uncle Waffles

Uncle Waffles, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, is a 25-year-old artist from Swaziland who is now based in South Africa. In a YouTube video, she shared that she completed her matric in 2017 and quickly entered the workforce, taking on roles as a receptionist and personal assistant for two years.

Zwane attended high school in Swaziland and later enrolled at the University of KwaZulu-Natal for an information technology course. However, she soon realised that her true passion lay in music, as she had grown up dancing and was immersed in various music genres. Consequently, she decided to drop out and pursue a career in DJing.

Uncle Waffles' lookalike shocks Mzansi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media users across Mzansi reacted with amazement after an Uncle Waffles lookalike shared a picture online that showed she looked just like the recording artist.

The picture shared by social media user @dinaamorrr stunned fans as they said she looked just like the Mzansi recording artist, who is one of the most established stars in South Africa. Fans across Mzansi said they thought the Urban Music Award-winning artist was in the picture as they continued to make notes about the similarities.

