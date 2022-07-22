Uncle Waffles is one of the trending DJs on the internet. Her mixing skills have caught the eye of notable artists like Drake, who acknowledged her as his favourite SA DJ. But who is she? Find out in this read.

Uncle Waffles is a talented SA DJ renowned for her exceptional mixing and dancing skills. Photo: @unclewaffles_ on Instagram (Modified by author)

Unless you took a social media break, you probably know that Amapiano is one of the most popular music genres worldwide. Thanks to its popularity, we get to know talented Amapiano DJs like Uncle Waffles. She is the DJ who has become a favourite for most people, thanks to her exceptional mixing skills and dance moves that keep her fans entertained.

Profile summary

Full name Lungelihle Zwane Stage name DJ Uncle Waffles Gender Female Date of birth 30 March 2000 Place of birth Eswatini Zodiac sign Aries Uncle Waffles’ age 22 years (as of July 2022) Profession DJ Nationality South African Sexual orientation Bi Relationship status Engaged Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Instagram unclewaffles_ TikTok uncle.waffles

Who is Uncle Waffles?

Uncle Waffles is a female DJ that was brought up in Eswatini by her grandmother. Photo: @unclewaffles_ on Instagram (Modified by author)

She is one of South Africa’s talented DJs, best known for entertaining her crowd with her incredible mixing and dance skills. Her fame doubled when American artist Drake mentioned her as his favourite DJ from Mzansi. Here is everything you should know about her.

Is Uncle Waffles a boy?

At the first mention of this name, you may think the person being addressed is a man or boy. That is because the uncle term represents a male gender. But no, this star is a female who has adapted the name as her stage name.

What is Uncle Waffles’ real name?

According to reports, the name on her birth certificate is Lungelihle Zwane.

What is Uncle Waffles’ age?

Uncle Waffles is 22 years old as of July 2022. Photo: @unclewaffles_ on Instagram (Modified by author)

She was born on 30 March 2000 in South Africa to Eswatini parents and is 22 years old as of July 2022. In a live stream on Instagram, she revealed she is from Swaziland.

Upbringing

Contrary to popular belief, the celebrity did not have the easiest upbringing. And no, the beauty was not raised by her mother, Siyane Zwane but by her grandmother.

As a result, she knew very little about her parents. She revealed that her parents rejected her at birth and only knew of her mother when she was nine.

Education profile

Zwane attended high school in Swaziland. After graduating, she enrolled at the University of KwaZulu-Natal for an information technology course.

Initially, Uncle Waffles wanted to pursue an IT course. However, she soon realized her passion was for music. Photo: @unclewaffles_ on Instagram (Modified by author)

However, it dawned on her that her true passion was music as she grew up dancing and listening to music. So, she dropped out and started pursuing a career in DJing.

What nationality is Uncle Waffles?

She is from Swazi, which makes her of South African nationality.

How did Uncle Waffles become famous?

She became an online sensation after she shared a video of herself dancing and DJing when entertaining her excited crowd.

Uncle Waffles’ career

The beauty always wanted to pursue a showbiz career. One interesting thing that most people may not know about her is that she was a presenter at Studio1. She hosted a Swaziland music and entertainment show alongside DJ Stunner and Siybonga Nsibande.

Besides DJing, Uncle Waffles has also been a cover girl and TV presenter. Photo: @unclewaffles_ on Instagram (Modified by author)

Additionally, some people may not know she was a cover girl. Of course, it is not surprising given her gorgeous looks and charming personality. But yes, she graced the cover of the 2018 Swazi Bride magazine.

Now, most people know her for her DJing career. She has documented her journey in this field on her Instagram page, acknowledging that it took her time to perfect her craft. Thanks to her dedication and patience, the beauty is one of the most recognized and respected DJs in Mzansi.

What is Uncle Waffles’ salary?

According to most of Uncle Waffles’ profiles online, the beauty bags good money from her shows. Waffles’ net worth in 2022 is speculated to be around $150,000, equivalent to a whopping R2.4 million as per the current exchange rates.

What did Uncle Waffles do in the UK?

The star was on tour in the United Kingdom from the 5th to the 18th of March 2022. She performed in Manchester, London, Birmingham and Glasgow, Scotland. But before she could progress to perform in Ireland, Dublin, and Bournemouth, she found herself making headlines online.

Some people revealed they were not impressed by her sets, with some claiming it was mediocre. One fan who attended her show claimed her set sounded like it was playing in a vehicle.

Uncle Waffles’ sexuality

The famous DJ released a video in which she revealed she was BI. However, despite confirming her sexuality, she further confirmed that she was currently engaged in a heterosexual relationship. The TikTok video was widely shared, especially by controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula.

Although most people were happy she was living her truth, others could not help but question who her fiancé was. So who is Uncle Waffles’ partner? She has never revealed this information to the public, but fans speculate she will eventually, now that she has confirmed her sexuality.

Lungelihle Zwane, better known as Uncle Waffles, is a talented SA DJ known for her exceptional mixing and dancing skills. She has grown into one of South Africa’s celebrated DJs, and fans cannot get enough of her work.

