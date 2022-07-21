Who is Smiley Rapper? Age, real name, family, songs, profiles, net worth

Smiley Rapper may not be a music and entertainment industry household name. Still, he is making ground-breaking strides to be known in the rap genre while stealthily and slowly creeping into the notice of the mainstream media. Listening to his songs and rap sense, anyone will understand that Smiley is the next big thing waiting to happen and is putting his best into making it happen.

Although faking gangster with his face tattoos, Smiley's style of rap and songs have a rather upright and catchy rhyme with nice melodious overtones that can get anyone fixated. He has numerous hit songs credited to his name since 2018. In addition, Smiley's recent collaborations are pushing him to new heights and gaining him the recognition he craves. Read on about Smiley Rapper's biography.

Smiley Rapper profiles

Real name Unknown Nickname Smiley Rapper Gender Male Year of birth 1998 Place of birth Toronto, Canada Smiley Rapper's age 24 years (as of 2022) Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 6 feet and 1 inch Weight in kilograms 70 Religion Christianity Relationship status Single Net worth $1.5 million Social media accounts Instagram, YouTube

Who is the rapper Smiley?

He is a talented Canadian rapper and music artist who has been active in the industry since the late 2010s. Is Smiley from Toronto? Yes, he was born and raised in Toronto, making him a Canadian national. The talented rapper was born in 1998 and is 24 years old as of 2022.

The rapper has not revealed much about his personal life or family. As a result, his parents, siblings, and their names are not known in the media space. This is the same case with his actual date of birth, upbringing, school attendance, and qualifications obtained.

Unfortunately, many take the rapper's real name as Tavis Scoot. But first, it is important to state that Smiley Rapper's real name is not Tavis Scoot. Tavis Scoot is a Dutch reggae artist popularly known as Smiley Musiq. Born in Aruba in 1980, he had no connection to the rapper. In order words, the rapper has not confirmed if his real name is Smiley, nor has he revealed his last name.

Career

The rapper became interested in music at a tender age. His taste and passion were fine-tuned toward the rap genre. He released some singles that did not see the light of the day and, at some point, was almost discouraged.

After performing as an underdog for some years, he entered the limelight in 2018 with his album Buy and Bye. Another closely followed this album, A Tape to Remember, in the same year. The rapper's rise to fame could be attributed to the support and publicity that Drake gave him in 2017.

Is Smiley signed to OVO?

Yes. After successfully launching his album, the rapper became popular in 2018. Another successful outing closely followed this in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Smiley became a Canadian favourite rapper for many people and consequently got signed to OVO Sound. Drake continued his support for him by posting his pictures and promoting his music across his social media platforms.

In July 2021, after signing with OVO, Smiley Rapper and Drake collaborated and released a single titled Over the Top. The rap song became a hit and made the Billboard Hot 100 entry while peaking at No. 57. Smiley's contract with OVO and collaboration with Drake was a great push to popularity for the talented rapper.

The rapper released songs without music videos until 2020 when he released his first music video for the song In My Zone. The music video was well received and amassed over 260,000 views in 2021. His fame became a phenomenon, and he was reported telling Complex:

...that's family. I feel like I wouldn't choose it any other way. It's the home city, the biggest artist, and it's how we are together. It feels good. It was the right thing to do.

Though he is working on other projects, some of Smiley Rapper's songs and albums include the following:

Buy or Bye

A Tape to Remember

Road to Buy or Bye

YYZ-LAX

Buy or Bye 2

Over the Top

When I Die

Krazy Girl

38 feat. Pressa

Moving Different

In My Zone

Beat It feat. Yung Bleu

Streets

Valet

Breakdown

Smiley Rapper's net worth i

According to All Famous Birthday, Smiley's net worth is estimated at $1.5 million. The entertainer started rapping and releasing singles before 2018, when his albums and songs started receiving wide acceptance.

What is Smiley Rapper's Instagram?

The rapper has a verified Instagram account with the username @thareal_smiley. He boasts 102,000 followers as of 21 July 2022.

Since he stepped into the entertainment industry, Smiley Rapper has been elevated to that of a renowned rapper on the international level. He has succeeded in churning out different beats and lines that some people may think are unconventional while simultaneously double working on himself to lose excess fat and make himself an exemplary figure for youngsters.

