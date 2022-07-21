Who is Mduduzi Ncube? Age, family, songs, education, profiles, net worth

Mduduzi Ncube is no new name to the Mzansi people. He is a famous South African singer and songwriter. The musician's career took a turn for the best after one of his songs was heard by DJ Tira. His popularity has continued to soar due to his outstanding masterly of Afro music.

He has managed to grow his reputation and legacy in just a few years. The success he has recorded so far in the music industry is splendid. He is believed to have a net worth of about $200,000, earnings from his music career. Here is a glimpse into his life.

Mduduzi Ncube's profiles and bio

Early life

The singer was born in Hammersdale, KwaZulu Natal. Unfortunately, his actual date and birth year are not in the public domain. Thus, Mduduzi Ncube's age remains unknown for now. However, he is alleged to have been born between 1988-1989.

During a chat with Briefly.zo.za, he revealed that he hailed from a family that has a love for music. His passion for music was birthed after admiring his sisters' love for music.

Career

While in high school, he and some friends started a music group. The group had four members, and together, they started their musical journey. However, after two years, the group split up.

Two years after matric, the singer received a guitar as a gift and started performing in town. After one of his music performances went viral online, he started gaining a fan base.

This turned out to be a motivation for him as he garnered enough courage to camp outside Afroainment studios. He started singing until DJ Tira heard his music. As fate would have it, the DJ was quite impressed and asked him to enter the premises, which later birthed the song Malokazi song.

DJ Tira was very impressed, he asked me to come inside, and we started working on something.

However, with the onset of covid, Ncube had to take a backseat in his career and was forced back home. Interestingly, the musician did not allow the situation to put him down; instead, he reached out to Big Zulu and travelled back to Joburg.

When I moved to Joburg, I was introduced to hip hop, and I loved it. I enjoyed listening to GP Gangster, Zola, Mandoza and my brother Pro. I learned more about it in high school and started attending hip-hop sessions. So that's where I was introduced to music.

Some of Mduduzi Ncube's songs include;

Voicemail

Langa Linye

Inkabi Nation

Angsakhoni

Istimela

He has also worked with Brad Hunter, who has been quite handy in his music journey and success.

Who is Mduduzi Ncube's wife?

There is no information regarding the singer's love life. However, he is presumed to be single, something his fans hope to change soon.

Where is Mduduzi Ncube from?

The music star hails from Hammersdale, KwaZulu Natal.

Which record label is Mduduzi Ncube?

The music star is currently signed to Inkabi Records. He recently released his album Istimela with the record label in 2020. His first song in the album Isiginci helped him make a name for himself in the music industry after the song managed to remain number one on the iTunes chart.

Who discovered Mduduzi?

DJ Tira discovered the songwriter after he heard him sing. Ncube sang while he hung around the Afrotainment offices located in Morningside.

Mduduzi Ncube is an artist who has worked hard to be where he is today. He has managed to capture the hearts of Mzansi with his passion for music and great talent on stage.

