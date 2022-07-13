Devin Booker, a basketball player, was permitted to go to Mississippi to train with his father to become a basketball player by his mother, Veronica Gutierrez. This was the best decision she had ever made. As a result, cosmetologist Veronica gained popularity.

The superstar's mother's age has not been revealed to the public, although she is believed to be in her early 50s. Photo: @dbook on Instagram (modified by author)

Basketball enthusiasts are curious about this prominence she enjoys. Who is Devin Booker's mother? Veronica Gutierrez is not only a well-known cosmetologist and a celebrity's mother. She has other details about her that this article will unearth.

Veronica Gutierrez's profile summary

Full name Veronica Gutierrez Gender Female Age Not known Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Marital status Single Baby daddy Melvin Booker Children 3 Profession Cosmetologist Net worth $1.6 million- $2.5 million

Veronica Gutierrez's biography

The celebrity is popularly known for being the mother of the famous NBA player Devin Booker. She was born in the Puerto Rico parts of the United States in the 70s, although details of her childhood years are unclear.

The details of Veronica Gutierrez's age are scantly as well as those of her early life and family. Who are Veronica Gutierrez's parents? Unfortunately, details about her parents and siblings remain unknown.

What is Veronica Gutierrez's nationality?

The mother of the famous basketball player belongs to the Hispanic ethnicity and holds American citizenship. However, she is of Puerto Rican descent, born in Puerto Rico, with her father being from Los Nogales in Mexico.

What is Veronica Gutierrez's height?

She stands at a height of five feet and five inches tall and weighs around 121 pounds with dark-brown coloured pair of eyes.

Who is Veronica Gutierrez's husband?

Is Devin Booker's mom married? No, although she is presumed to be married, the mother of three is currently single. However, she was romantically linked to Melvin Jermaine Booker, a famous athlete but never married.

Melvin, Delvin's dad, is a retired American basketballer, formerly a point guard at the University of Missouri. Other than that, few facts are available regarding Veronica's other two kids' dads since the cosmetologist has not revealed the same.

Veronica Gutierrez's children

She has three children, Devin booker, Davon wade and Mya Powell. Devin Armani Booker, her popularly known son with Melvin, was born on 30th October 1996. Delvin is an American professional basketballer who plays for the Phoenix Suns of the NBA.

Davon Wade, her firstborn son, is a real estate agent born on 17th February 1993. Davon schooled at Western Michigan University, earning a degree in business administration.

Mya Renee Powell, Veronica's third child, was born in 2002 with a chromosomal genetic disorder called Microdeletion syndrome. She graduated from high school in May 2021.

Despite having different fathers, all Guiterrez kids share a special bond and love their mother a whole lot, as seen in their online shared photos.

Veronica Gutierrez's career

The cosmetologist is recognized for her contribution to the cosmetology industry and research. Unfortunately, there is information available regarding how she developed her career or her current level of success. She prefers to live her life as she did before she gained notoriety as the renowned mother of an NBA player.

What is Veronica Gutierrez's net worth?

According to some online sources, her net worth is estimated between $1.6 million and $2.5 million, earned from her career as a cosmetologist. However, this information is not formal.

Veronica Guitierrez has opted to keep her personal life private despite being a well-known figure, thanks to his son's success. She has no social media account and has fully shunned media outlets. Only when her children, especially Devin, post pictures of her on their profiles is she visible on social media.

