Emma Watson’s net worth, age, boyfriend, movies and TV shows, awards, profiles

Emma Watson, the British actress has earned an impressive net worth in the entertainment industry. Mostly, she is famous for portraying Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films. She was part of the franchise between 2001 and 2011, earning millions in salary. In a rare feat, she was once ranked the sixth highest paid actress globally.

Actress Emma Watson poses in the press room at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in May 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Apart from acting, Emma Watson is a renowned model and activist. She has worked with a few notable companies such as Beauty and the Beast, Nestle Cheerios, and Burberry Luxury stores. The actress has also made a massive income endorsing the company’s products.

Emma Watson's profile summary

Birth name Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson Nickname Em Gender Female Date of birth 15 April 1990 Age 32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Paris, France Current residence London and New York City Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Chris Watson Mother Jacqueline Luesby Siblings Alex, Lucy, Nina, Toby Watson Boyfriend Leo Robinton Profession Actress, activist, model Education Brown University, Worcester College, Oxford Net worth $85 million Emma Watson's Instagram @emmawatson

How old is Emma Watson now?

As of 2022, Emma Watson’s age is 32 years. She was born on the 15th of April 1990, making her Zodiac sign Aries.

What is Emma Watson's real name?

The actress was born Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson in Paris, France. She was born into the family of Chris Watson and Jacqueline Luesby. Her father is a lawyer by profession.

Emma Watson's parents divorced when she was five years old. However, unlike Chris, Jacqueline Luesby did not remarry. Later, her mother moved to England with her kids. Her father also had a house in London, where Em would spend weekends.

Does Emma Watson have a twin?

She has twin siblings. After her parents went their separate ways, her father remarried another woman who gave birth to three kids. She also has one biological brother known as Alex Watson. Emma Watson's siblings (half-siblings) are Lucy, Nina (twins), and Toby Watson.

Actress Emma Watson attends the "Beauty And The Beast" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in March 2017 in New York City. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Emma Watson's educational background

Apart from being beautiful and talented, Em is learned. Her educational journey started at Dragon School. Later, she enrolled at Headington School, Oxford, for singing, dancing, and acting lessons at Stagecoach Theatre Arts. Much later, she went to Headington School, Oxford.

She took a gap year after graduating high school. Eventually, she joined Brown University. Later, she proceeded to Worcester College, Oxford. Eventually, she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Brown University in Rhode Island.

Career highlights

Emma has been passionate about acting from a tender age. Her first professional movie role came in 2001 when she was around 11 years old. Interestingly, the actress attained instant success after making her debut. Since then, she has appeared in several movies and TV shows, cementing her place in the entertainment industry.

Emma Watson's movies and TV shows

The British actress boasts 24 acting credits. According to IMDb, she has appeared in:

Movie/TV titles Year Role Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 2001 Hermione Granger Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 2002 Hermione Granger Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban 2004 Hermione Granger Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 2005 Hermione Granger The Children's Party at the Palace 2006 Herself Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 2007 Hermione Granger Ballet Shoes 2008 Pauline Fossil The Tale of Despereaux 2008 Princess Pea Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 2009 Hermione Granger Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey 2010 Hermione Granger Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 & 2 2010 & 2011 Hermione Granger My Week with Marilyn 2011 Lucy The Perks of Being a Wallflower 2012 Sam The Bling Ring 2013 Nicki This Is the End 2013 Emma Watson Noah 2014 Ila The Vicar of Dibley 2015 Reverend Iris Colonia 2015 Lena Regression 2015 Angela Gray Beauty and the Beast 2017 Belle The Circle 2017 Mae Little Women 2019 Meg March

Emma Watson's awards and nominations

At the time of writing, the actress has been nominated 65 times for different awards. Out of 65 nominations, she has won 27 awards. Some of them include:

2002: Young Artist Awards - Best Performance in a Feature Film - Leading Young Actress

2011 & 2013: Teen Choice Awards - Choice Summer Movie Star: Female, Choice Movie Actress: Drama

2014: BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards - British Artist of the Year

2017: Choice Movie Actress: Fantasy, Choice Movie Actress: Drama, and Choice: Liplock

What is Emma Watson’s net worth?

Due to reports stating she is the sixth highest paid actress, millions want to know if Emma Watson is rich? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Harry Potter actress has a staggering net worth of $85 million. She has made this money from her acting, modelling, and brand endorsement endeavours.

In total, she earned $70 million for her role in the Harry Potter films. In a year, she earns between $5-10 million from brand endorsements. For instance, Beauty and the Beast once paid her $15 million to promote their products.

Who is the husband of Emma Watson?

The actress is not married or engaged to anyone at the moment. However, she is in a relationship with Leo Robinton. According to Elle, Emma Watson's boyfriend came into the spotlight in 2019.

Who has a crush on Emma Watson?

Many people, including celebrities, have a crush on the actress. Some celebrities who have come public about it are Shawn Mendes, Tom Holland, Hunter Hayes, Joe Jonas, and Justin Bieber.

Emma Watson’s net worth has steadily grown, thanks to her talent, diligence, and determination. At some point, she was ranked the sixth highest-paid actress globally. Judging by her early success, the actress is destined for greatness.

