Tom Holland's net worth, age, girlfriend, family, nationality, movies and tv shows, profiles
Tom Holland is a young TV and film director and producer, actor, and screenwriter, mostly known as Peter Parker in the Spider-Man. With all the success he has in the entertainment industry, it is no surprise that Tom Holland's net worth is in millions.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Tom has achieved what many can only dream of at a young age. So, exactly how old is Tom Holland? Here is everything there is to know about the young celebrity, including his age, girlfriend, family, nationality, movies and TV shows.
Tom Holland's profile summary
- Full name: Thomas Stanley Holland
- Date of birth: June 1, 1996
- Place of birth: Kingston upon Thames, London, England
- Tom Holland's age: 25 years as of 2021
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Tom Holland's nationality: British
- Ethnicity: Mixed (English-Irish)
- Parents: Nicola Elizabeth (née Frost) (mother) and Dominic Anthony Holland (father)
- Grandparents: John Charles Anthony Holland, Teresa Quigley, Robert Walter Frost, and Christina Winifred Berry
- Siblings: 3
- Schools attended: Donhead, Wimbledon College, BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology
- Tom Holland's height: 5 feet 10 inches
- Weight: 70 kilograms
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Pets: A blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Tessa
- Relationship status: Dating
- Partner: Zendaya Coleman
- Occupation: Actor, dancer, screenwriter, film and TV director and producer
- Famous for: Being Peter Parker/Spider-Man
- Tom Holland's net worth: $18 Million
- Instagram: tomholland2013
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Biography
Tom's mother is a photographer while his father is an author and comedian. He is the first born child among his three younger brothers, twins Harry (writer and director) and Sam, born in 1999, and Patrick (Paddy, born in 2004). When he was 7 years old, the young actor was diagnosed with dyslexia.
Education
Tom studied at Donhead Roman Catholic preparatory school in Wimbledon. He then joined Wimbledon College, a voluntary aide Jesuit Roman Catholic comprehensive school where he studied until December 2012.
In Wimbledon, Tom began dancing at a hip hop class at Nifty Feet Dance School. He then went to Croydon's BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology, London. Stanley Holland acquired carpentry skills from a school in Cardiff, Wales.
Occupation
The associate to Billy Elliot the Musical choreographer Peter Darling, Lynne Page, spotted Tom during a performance with his dance school at the 2006 Richmond Dance Festival. On 28th June, 2008, Tom made his West End debut in Billy Elliot the Musical as Michael, Billy's best friend.
Stanley then played the main role of Billy on 8th September, 2008. In March 2010, he was again chosen for the lead role in the musical, which he regularly rotated with three other performers until 29th May, 2010.
Tom Holland's movies and TV shows
Holland's first TV role was in 2009 when he was featured on The Feel Good Factor on ITV1. In 2011, he voiced the role of Sho, the main character in Arrietty's British version of the Studio Ghibli film. His on-screen film debut was in September 2012 in The Impossible.
Before his famous Spider-Man role since 2016s Captain America: Civil War followed by Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, Tom appeared as the title role in other main and minor roles. Tom Holland Umbrella performance in the Lip Sync Battle (5th season) in 2017 cannot go unmentioned.
His list of films and TV shows include:
- 2013: Locke
- 2016: Edge of Winter
- 2016: The Lost City of Z
- 2017: The Current War
- 2018:Avengers: Infinity War
- 2017: Pilgrimage
- 2019: Avengers: Endgame
- 2019: Spies in Disguise
- 2019: Spider-Man: Far From Home
Some of his awards and recognitions include:
- 2017: BAFTA Rising Star Award
- 2017: Youngest actor to play a title role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Guinness Book of World Records
Together with his three brothers, Stanley sponsors a non-profit charity known as The Brothers Trust. The actor lives in Kingston upon Thames in Greater London, near his family.
Tom Holland's girlfriend
Tom Holland and Zendaya's chemistry in the 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming has made many speculate if the two renowned celebrities are dating. Are they? Yes. Tom and Zendaya met on the set of the film in 2016, became great friends, and confirmed their relationship in July 2021.
Tom Holland's net worth
Tom is approximately $18 million rich. How much did Tom Holland make for Spiderman? He earned $250,000 to briefly appear as Spiderman in Captain America: Civil War, $500,000 base salary for Spiderman: Homecoming with the eventual paycheck being $1.5 million with bonuses, and $3 million for his appearance in 2018's Avengers: Endgame.
His standard base salary for a single film appearance is $4-5 million.
At only 25 years of age, Tom Holland's net worth makes him a young multi-millionaire. He has made great milestones financially and careerwise that only a few can dare to dream.
READ ALSO: Olivier Rousteing’s net worth, age, parents, sexuality, partner, lips, burns, profiles
Briefly.co.za published Olivier Rousteing’s net worth. Olivier is a super-creative fashion designer with some amazing unique pieces to his name. Born on 13th September, 1986, the talented and successful coloured French is 35 years old now.
Olivier Rousteing’s net worth has accumulated over the years. The figures will blow you away!
Source: Briefly.co.za