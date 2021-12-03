Tom Holland is a young TV and film director and producer, actor, and screenwriter, mostly known as Peter Parker in the Spider-Man. With all the success he has in the entertainment industry, it is no surprise that Tom Holland's net worth is in millions.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Tom Holland poses at a photocall for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 5, 2021 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Tom has achieved what many can only dream of at a young age. So, exactly how old is Tom Holland? Here is everything there is to know about the young celebrity, including his age, girlfriend, family, nationality, movies and TV shows.

Tom Holland's profile summary

Full name: Thomas Stanley Holland

Thomas Stanley Holland Date of birth : June 1, 1996

: June 1, 1996 Place of birth : Kingston upon Thames, London, England

: Kingston upon Thames, London, England Tom Holland's age : 25 years as of 2021

: 25 years as of 2021 Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Tom Holland's nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : Mixed (English-Irish)

: Mixed (English-Irish) Parents : Nicola Elizabeth (née Frost) (mother) and Dominic Anthony Holland (father)

: Nicola Elizabeth (née Frost) (mother) and Dominic Anthony Holland (father) Grandparents : John Charles Anthony Holland, Teresa Quigley, Robert Walter Frost, and Christina Winifred Berry

: John Charles Anthony Holland, Teresa Quigley, Robert Walter Frost, and Christina Winifred Berry Siblings : 3

: 3 Schools attended : Donhead, Wimbledon College, BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology

: Donhead, Wimbledon College, BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology Tom Holland's height : 5 feet 10 inches

: 5 feet 10 inches Weight : 70 kilograms

: 70 kilograms Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Pets : A blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Tessa

: A blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Tessa Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner: Zendaya Coleman

Zendaya Coleman Occupation : Actor, dancer, screenwriter, film and TV director and producer

: Actor, dancer, screenwriter, film and TV director and producer Famous for : Being Peter Parker/Spider-Man

: Being Peter Parker/Spider-Man Tom Holland's net worth : $18 Million

: $18 Million Instagram: tomholland2013

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Biography

Brothers Sam, Harry, Tom, and Paddy Holland attend the UK Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Onward" at The Curzon Mayfair on February 23, 2020. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Source: Getty Images

Tom's mother is a photographer while his father is an author and comedian. He is the first born child among his three younger brothers, twins Harry (writer and director) and Sam, born in 1999, and Patrick (Paddy, born in 2004). When he was 7 years old, the young actor was diagnosed with dyslexia.

Education

Tom studied at Donhead Roman Catholic preparatory school in Wimbledon. He then joined Wimbledon College, a voluntary aide Jesuit Roman Catholic comprehensive school where he studied until December 2012.

In Wimbledon, Tom began dancing at a hip hop class at Nifty Feet Dance School. He then went to Croydon's BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology, London. Stanley Holland acquired carpentry skills from a school in Cardiff, Wales.

Occupation

The associate to Billy Elliot the Musical choreographer Peter Darling, Lynne Page, spotted Tom during a performance with his dance school at the 2006 Richmond Dance Festival. On 28th June, 2008, Tom made his West End debut in Billy Elliot the Musical as Michael, Billy's best friend.

Stanley then played the main role of Billy on 8th September, 2008. In March 2010, he was again chosen for the lead role in the musical, which he regularly rotated with three other performers until 29th May, 2010.

Tom Holland's movies and TV shows

Tom Holland attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man Far From Home" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Holland's first TV role was in 2009 when he was featured on The Feel Good Factor on ITV1. In 2011, he voiced the role of Sho, the main character in Arrietty's British version of the Studio Ghibli film. His on-screen film debut was in September 2012 in The Impossible.

Before his famous Spider-Man role since 2016s Captain America: Civil War followed by Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, Tom appeared as the title role in other main and minor roles. Tom Holland Umbrella performance in the Lip Sync Battle (5th season) in 2017 cannot go unmentioned.

His list of films and TV shows include:

2013: Locke

2016: Edge of Winter

2016: The Lost City of Z

2017: The Current War

2018:Avengers: Infinity War

2017: Pilgrimage

2019: Avengers: Endgame

2019: Spies in Disguise

2019: Spider-Man: Far From Home

Some of his awards and recognitions include:

2017: BAFTA Rising Star Award

2017: Youngest actor to play a title role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Guinness Book of World Records

Together with his three brothers, Stanley sponsors a non-profit charity known as The Brothers Trust. The actor lives in Kingston upon Thames in Greater London, near his family.

Tom Holland's girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland attend a photocall for "Spiderman: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 05, 2021 in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya's chemistry in the 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming has made many speculate if the two renowned celebrities are dating. Are they? Yes. Tom and Zendaya met on the set of the film in 2016, became great friends, and confirmed their relationship in July 2021.

Tom Holland's net worth

Tom is approximately $18 million rich. How much did Tom Holland make for Spiderman? He earned $250,000 to briefly appear as Spiderman in Captain America: Civil War, $500,000 base salary for Spiderman: Homecoming with the eventual paycheck being $1.5 million with bonuses, and $3 million for his appearance in 2018's Avengers: Endgame.

His standard base salary for a single film appearance is $4-5 million.

British actor Tom poses upon his arrival to attend the 2021 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on November 29, 2021. Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At only 25 years of age, Tom Holland's net worth makes him a young multi-millionaire. He has made great milestones financially and careerwise that only a few can dare to dream.

READ ALSO: Olivier Rousteing’s net worth, age, parents, sexuality, partner, lips, burns, profiles

Briefly.co.za published Olivier Rousteing’s net worth. Olivier is a super-creative fashion designer with some amazing unique pieces to his name. Born on 13th September, 1986, the talented and successful coloured French is 35 years old now.

Olivier Rousteing’s net worth has accumulated over the years. The figures will blow you away!

Source: Briefly.co.za