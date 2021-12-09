Who is Max Nichols? Age, wife, parents, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Max Nichols trends every time Rachel Nichols is mentioned. Around mid-2021, the ESPN sports journalist lost her job, and the network also cancelled her NBA analysis show called The Jump. So, what does Max Nichols do for a living, and how is he related to Rachel?

Max's father was a legend in America's entertainment industry. He was a household name between 1955 to 2014. Photo: @biowikinewsofusa

Source: Facebook

The American Hollywood film director and producer takes after his later father, Igor Mikhail Peschkowsky (aka Mike Nichols). Mikhail was an actor, theatre/film director, producer, and comedian. He worked on many 1960s-1970s hit films, including The Graduate, Carnal Knowledge, and Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf.

Max Nichols' biography

Max Nichols' father, Mikhail, died in New York City on 19th November 2014 at age 83. He was laid to rest in Los Angeles, California. His parents were Brigitte (German-Jewish) and Paul Peschkowsky (Russian-Jewish).

Max's father was Jewish but did not raise him and his sisters to conform to a specific religion. However, they still choose to associate themselves with Judaism. Photo: @Charles Eshelman

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Max Nichols' mother is alive. Annabel Davis-Goff is a US-based Irish novelist, academic/screenwriter and renowned advocate. She is the daughter of Alice Cynthia Sainthill Woodhouse and Ernest William Davis-Goff, an Anglo-Irish family.

How old is Max Nichols?

Max Nichols' age in 2021 is 48 years, for he was born on 9th December 1973 in the US. The celebrity has elder and younger siblings named Daisy and Jenny, respectively. Jenny is an actress and has featured in movies like New York Stories, Crimes and Misdemeanors, and Ragtime.

Meanwhile, Daisy (a writer/film producer) is from his father's former marriage. Max Nichols' height is 6 feet 1 inch, and he has fair skin, black hair and blue eyes. Unfortunately, his education's details are not publicly available.

The celebrity's parents got married in 1975 and split in 1986. Before this, Max's dad had married Patricia Scott (1957-1960) and Margat Callas (1963-1974).

His parents divorced a year after his birth, and his siblings are also in the movie industry. The young Max and his sister acted in the Ragtime movie. Photo: @Alberto E Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

After parting ways with Annabel Davis-Goff, Mikhail married Diane Sawyer in 1988. Lila Diane Sawyer is an American TV journalist known for presenting theWorld News Tonight, 20/20, and Good Morning America on ABC News.

What happened to Max Nichols' wife?

Rachel Michele Nichols (47 or 48 years old) is an American sports broadcaster and anchor. Her career began in the 1990s, and she joined ESPN in 2004. Rachel was a longtime host of ESPN's The Jump show.

The weekdays' segment analyzed the NBA leagues and featured a panel of NBA analysts and players. Unfortunately, ESPN removed her from the show even though she had one more year on her contract.

A controversial recorded phone call between her and Adam Mendelsohn (LeBron James' advisor) was leaked in July 2021. Rachel implied that ESPN chose Maria Taylor, a Black colleague, to host the NBA Finals because of her race.

ESPN fired his wife when a call recording between her and LeBron's advisor was exposed. Rachel's colleagues and the public deemed her comments about an ESPN Black employee racist. Photo: @Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

As a result, some of her colleagues considered a boycott and called her a bad teammate. Hence, ESPN replaced Rachel with Malika Andrews as its 2021 NBA Finals' sideline reporter. The network then cancelled the show on 25th August. Rachel for an epic five-year run via social media.

Max Nichols and Rachel Nichols' wedding

The couple met at a Maine summer camp, separated after high school, and reunited a decade later. State registrar Zafiro Alessia officiated their union on 25th May 2001 at a Venice city hall and a Jewish ceremony presided by Rabbi Joui Hessel afterwards.

At that time, Max's dad was alive and married to Diane Sawyer. The couple protects their twin daughters from the public eye. Nevertheless, Rachael revealed that they were in third grade during last year's interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The film director and his wife were teenage sweethearts. They reconnected after a decade of separation and got married. Photo: @TwoNightStandMovie

Source: Facebook

Max Nichols and Jimmy Butler's saga

Rumours on Twitter had it that his wife and the Miami Heat's player got together in the NBA Bubble last year. Unfortunately, its origin has never been established. Luckily, Rachael Nichols and Jimmy Butler's overly publicized cheating story did not break her marriage.

Career history

In 1981, he featured in Miloš Forman's movie Ragtime. He became a film director in the early 2000s, but his movies didn't make it to the Box office. Therefore, Mikhail's son turned to music video directing and released I'm N Luv Wit a Stripper music video for T-Pain ft. Mike Jones in 2006.

He later produced Two Night Stand Indie romantic comedy in 2014 and an episode in the ongoing Day 5 series in 2016. The series received a Streamy Award for best Sci-Fi series in the same year. Also, two new Max Nichols' movies, Chemistry Lessons and Hefty, will soon be out.

He was a child actor but did not pursue it as a career in his adult life. He was a music video director and is currently working on two new movies as a film director. Photo: @biowikinewsofus

Source: Facebook

Max Nichols' net worth

His wife makes around $1.5 million yearly and is estimated to be worth $10 million. Meanwhile, the film director's net worth is around $3 million. He has only worked on a couple of movies.

What are Max Nichols' social profiles?

Since the public would love to know his social platforms, what is Max Nichols' Instagram page? Unfortunately, he does not have an IG or Facebook page and all Max Nichols' Twitter handles are not verified as his.

Alternatively, you can follow his wife's IG account of 904k followers. She also has of 1.1 million followers (as of this writing).

The film director is not a social media fan, and his wife is about $7 million richer than him. Photo: @Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Max Nichols is open to more projects that will make him a notable director in Hollywood. However, since he loves his privacy, the film director shares little about his life with the public.

