Who is Damian Musk? Age, triplets, spouse, education, profiles, worth

Damian Musk is one of Elon Musk’s triplets. Elon created a video game at age 12 and sold it to a computer magazine. The tech expert then made Zip2 in 1995 and sold it to Compaq at $307 million. Will Damian be as great as his father?

The teen’s father also created X.com, which later became PayPal and sold it to eBay for $1.5 billion in 2002. In addition, the tycoon launched SpaceX in 2002 and Tesla Motors in 2004. So, how close are Damian and his siblings to their father?

Damian Musk’s biography

Damian is the son of Elon Musk and Justine Wilson. His mother is a Canadian author, while his dad is a South African-Canadian business mogul, technology investor, and engineer.

Damian Musk’s notable relatives

His paternal grandparents are Maye Haldem and Errol Musk. Meanwhile, Erol’s parents are Cora Amelia Robinson and Walter Henry James Musk, while Maye’s parents are Wyn and Joshua Haldeman.

Damian’s paternal aunt and uncle are also affluent people. Kimbal Musk is a restaurateur, chef and entrepreneur with a $700 million net worth. He owns three companies and has three children, Luca, August, Stella, with his first wife.

Kimbal’s current wife is Christiana Wyly, the daughter of billionaire Sam Wyly.

How Damian Musk’s parents met

Elon spotted Justine at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, where she was still a student and pursued her on dates. They met again after graduation. She flew out several times to meet him in Silicon Valley, where he moved after graduation.

When he asked her how many children she would love to have, Justine said she wanted one or two children but four if she could afford a nanny. Elon’s response was:

That’s the difference between you and me. I just assume that there will be nannies.

Who are Damian Musk’s siblings?

His parents got married in 2000 and divorced in 2008. In between, they had son Nevada Alexander in 2002, but he died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at 10 weeks.

They got twins Xavier and Griffin on 15th April 2004 and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian on 1st January 2006 via IVF. So, how old is Damian Musk? The twins are now 17 years old, while the triplets are 15 years old.

Justine and Elon split their children’s custody. After parting ways with his mum, his father married and divorced the English actress Talulah Riley twice. Musk and Riley were married from 2010 to 2012 and from 2013 to 2016.

Musk has another son, X Æ A-Xii (X Ash A Twelve), with the Canadian singer Claire Boucher (aka Grimes). He was born on 4th May 2020. Grimes and Musk’s three-year relationship ended in September 2021.

Elon’s relationship with his children

They love playing video games with him but are not interested in visiting his Tesla factory. Also, Elon adores travelling with his sons and hanging out with them.

He believes that video games improve children’s learning ability, for they concentrate on education the same way they focus on video games.

However, Grimes is currently X Æ A-Xii’s primary parent. His father will spend more time with him when he is much older. The baby needs his mum more than his dad right now.

What is Damian Musk’s school?

Damian and his brothers attend a non-traditional school called Ad Astra. The school is located at the SpaceX facility in California. Elon established it in 2014 for his sons and SpaceX employees’ children. He also provides the institution with financial support.

Ad Astra is only available to learners of ages eight to fourteen. Hence, Musk’s twins left for traditional schools in 2019. It is an experimental, exclusive, and innovative online school where traditional classes and grades do not exist.

Ad Astra school’s tuition fee is $7,500 per student for the whole year, and classes are on Thursdays only. Also, the school currently admits students from all over the world. This year, its full-time tuition started in September.

The young Elon endured bullying in South African schools. Hence, some people believe that he created a different path for his children because he did not like school growing up.

Damian Musk’s wife

Damian Musk’s age in 2021 is 15 years. Hence, the teenager is not yet married and has never introduced anyone to the public as his lover.

Also, Damian Musk’s net worth is tied to his father’s net worth (over $300 billion) in the form of inheritance. Meanwhile, no one knows how much wealth Elon will give him.

Saxon, one of Damian Musk’s triplet brothers, plays the piano. Elon shared a video of him performing for the elderly, and some people thought he was Damian. Meanwhile, little is known about his sibling’s hobbies.

Damian Musk and his siblings live a private life. However, the public believes they will transform the world like their dad. Meanwhile, there are numerous Damian Musk's profiles on social media, but none is verified as his.

