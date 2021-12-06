Maye Musk’s net worth, age, children, husband, height, diet, book, profiles

Maye Musk is Elon Musk's mother, a well-known billionaire and founder/CEO of SpaceX and Tesla. People assume she became famous because of Elon, unaware that she was popular before her son became a household name. Meanwhile, others wonder about Maye Musk's net worth since she is a tycoon's mum.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Canadian model grew up, married, and raised her kids in Mzansi. She fluently speaks Afrikaans and supports her children's choices, including Elon retiring to Mars. Photo: @Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Maye has been a model and dietitian for 50 years and featured in prominent magazines like Women's Day, Time magazine, and the Vogue. However, her run-way modelling career crumbled at age 18 and then bounced back into the game at age 60.

Maye Musk's profile summary

Full name: Maye Haldem

Maye Haldem Famous as: Elon Musk's mother

Elon Musk's mother Date of birth: 19th April 1948

19th April 1948 Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Age: 73 years in 2021

73 years in 2021 Place of birth: Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada Residence: New York and Los Angeles, USA

New York and Los Angeles, USA Career: Author, model, dietitian, and motivational speaker

Author, model, dietitian, and motivational speaker Modelling agency: Creative Artists Agency

Creative Artists Agency Education: MSc. degrees in dietetics and nutritional science

MSc. degrees in dietetics and nutritional science Schools: University of the Orange Free State and University of Toronto

University of the Orange Free State and University of Toronto Nationality: Canadian/South African

Canadian/South African Ethnicity: White

White Paternal grandparents: Almeda and John Elon Haldeman

Almeda and John Elon Haldeman Parents: Winnifred Josephine and Joshua Norman Haldeman

Winnifred Josephine and Joshua Norman Haldeman Siblings: 4

4 Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Former spouse: Errol Musk

Errol Musk Grandchildren: 12

12 Children: 3

3 Hair colour: Grey

Grey Eye colour: Blue

Blue Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Net worth: $20-25 million

$20-25 million Instagram: mayemusk

mayemusk Twitter: @mayemusk

@mayemusk Facebook:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Maye Musk's biography

Maye Musk's age this year is 73 years. She was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, on 19th April 1948. Meanwhile, her mother, Winnifred Josephine, died in 2012, and her dad, Joshua Norman Haldeman, passed away in 1974. He was a Canadian chiropractor and a political/professional leader.

She was born in an affluent but humble family. They flew around the world in a prop plane in 1952 and roamed the Kalahari desert for ten years but never found its lost city. Photo: @mayemusk

Source: Instagram

Haldeman moved his family from Canada to SA in 1950, when Maye was almost 3 years old. She has four siblings, Edith Lynne, Scott, Angkor Lee, Kaye Rive. What is Maye Musk's height? She is 5 feet 8 inches tall with blue eyes and grey hair.

Maye Musk's facts

Maye earned her MSc degree in dietetics from SA's University of the Orange Free State. She also went for modelling classes and later got another MSc degree in nutritional science from the University of Toronto in Canada.

1. Who is Maye Musk's husband?

She fled home when her fiancé impregnated and married another model. Later, Maye met Erol Musk (a South African electromechanical engineer, pilot and sailor) while studying modelling.

The public still addresses her with her ex-husband's surname. However, Maye is no longer Musk's wife. Mental and physical abuse ruined their marriage. Photo: @Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Erol married the 22-year-old lady in 1970 but parted ways in 1979. Erol was mentally and physically abusive. Maye filed for a divorce, for he assaulted and forced her to cut ties with her family.

2. Maye Musk's children

Maye's children, Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca, have Canadian, American, and Mzansi citizenship. She named Elon after her grandpa. The 31-year-old mum fled with the kids from Pretoria's suburbs to Durban amid the divorce case.

Maye then took them to Canada by 1989. However, balancing parenthood, modelling, and private dietitian was tough. Hence, she allowed the children to control their lives.

The self-employed single mom was a full-time dietitian with her children. Photo: @Pietro S D'Aprano

Source: Getty Images

The children got scholarships and loans on their own. Today, daughter Tosca (47 years) is a filmmaker, while Elon (50 years) went into physics and ventured into business.

He has five companies, including Tesla and SpaceX. Meanwhile, Kimbal (49 years) is a restaurateur, chef, and entrepreneur.

3. Who are Maye Musk's grandchildren?

Elon Musk married Canadian author Justine Wilson in 2000. Their first son, Nevada Alexander, was born in 2002 and died at ten weeks old.

Maye's children thrived because she never spoiled them and trained them to make independent decisions. Her work couldn't let her be there for them all the time. Photo: @Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Later, the couple had twins Xavier and Griffin in 2004 and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006. After a second failed marriage, he had son X Æ A-Xii with girlfriend Grimes (a Canadian musician) in 2020.

Meanwhile, his sister Tasco is single but had twins, Grayson and Isabeau, through a registered sperm donor. On the other hand, Kimbal established The Kitchen with Jen Lewin.

The couple had three children, Luca, Stella and August. He later married billionaire Sam Wyly's daughter, Christiana, in 2018 after divorcing Jen.

Maye's grandchildren, including her daughter's kids, bear the Musk surname. Unfortunately, she lost one at the age of 10 weeks. Photo: @Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

4. Maye Musk's career history

She became a run-way model in Pretoria at age 15. However, her career almost collapsed before the 20-year-old reached the finalists level in the 1969 Miss South Africa pageant.

Maye taught at a modelling agency and a nutrition college in Canada, was a motivational speaker, the University of Toronto's nutrition research officer, and a private dietitian.

She stopped colouring her hair and relocated to the US at age 48. Maye gained massive success at 60. In 2016, she was signed by IMG models' agency and landed more jobs with:

Virgin America

New York magazine

magazine A cameo for Beyonce's video, Haunted

New York Fashion Week

CoverGirl

CAA fashion & speakers

Being Elon's mum did not exempt her from auditioning for her first run-way show for New York Fashion Week in 2015. Photo: @Larry Busacca

Source: Getty Images

5. How did Maye Musk lose weight?

The single mum used her dietitian skills to give her kids cheap but nutritious meals. So, what does Maye Musk eat?

She is a flexitarian, meaning Maye Musk's diet comprises fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy oils and avocado.

6. Maye Musk's books

Have a glimpse at abusive marriage from her 2019 book, A Woman Makes a Plan. Her other books include If you try to hold onto the old trends, then you'll look old and Feel Fantastic.

Her 2019 book is now in Chinese, Spanish and more languages. Also, she is the Big Green ambassador, which builds vegetable and fruit gardens in destitute schools. Photo: @Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

7. Young Maye Musk's adventure in the African desert

Her father took the family on Kalahari desert trips to look for a lost city. His mission began towards the end of the 19th century. They met wild animals and interacted with Bushmen in Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.

8. What are Maye Musk's twin sister and other siblings doing now?

Maye Musk, the dietician, and her twin sister, Kaye, walked ahead of the family's slow-moving car in shifts. They would watch out for ditches or old logs so that the car wouldn't get stuck.

Maye's sisters, Lynne and Kaye, oversee dancing schools like their mum. Meanwhile, her older brother, Scott, is now a neurologist and founder of World Spine Care.

The family explored the Kalahari desert for three weeks annually. Also, her dad instructed scouts with camels to look for them if they never returned as per the schedule. Photo: @David M Benett

Source: Getty Images

9. Maye is active on social media

Maye Musk's social profiles have about a million followers. She raised money on IG for the fashion industry during the 2020 COVID 19 pandemic.

10. Maye Musk's net worth

Her worth is $20-$25 million, and she lives in LA and New York. So, how rich are Maye's children? Kimbal's worth is about $700 million, while Tosca had $169.4 million in 2018. Meanwhile, Elon is the first human to surpass a $300 billion net worth.

She will never retire because her mum didn't retire until she was 96 and in a wheelchair. Photo: @David M Benett

Source: Getty Images

Maye Musk's net worth skyrocketed in her 60s. She inspires older women to love themselves and young models to press on. Also, the model plans to do something else instead of retiring.

READ ALSO: Alfonso Ribeiro’s net worth, age, wife, dance, height, ethnicity, TV shows, profiles

Briefly.co.za also shared Alfonso Ribeiro’s bio. The American actor received a backlash for alleging that Blacks did not support him because he married a White woman.

Black people felt Alfonso unfairly turned tables on them, yet they have endured racism for centuries. Most Blacks even claimed they did not know his wife.

Source: Briefly.co.za