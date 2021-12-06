Global site navigation

Maye Musk's net worth, age, children, husband, height, diet, book, profiles
Сelebrity biographies

Maye Musk’s net worth, age, children, husband, height, diet, book, profiles

by  James Ceves

Maye Musk is Elon Musk's mother, a well-known billionaire and founder/CEO of SpaceX and Tesla. People assume she became famous because of Elon, unaware that she was popular before her son became a household name. Meanwhile, others wonder about Maye Musk's net worth since she is a tycoon's mum.

Maye Musk
The Canadian model grew up, married, and raised her kids in Mzansi. She fluently speaks Afrikaans and supports her children's choices, including Elon retiring to Mars.
Source: Getty Images

Maye has been a model and dietitian for 50 years and featured in prominent magazines like Women's Day, Time magazine, and the Vogue. However, her run-way modelling career crumbled at age 18 and then bounced back into the game at age 60.

Maye Musk's profile summary

  • Full name: Maye Haldem
  • Famous as: Elon Musk's mother
  • Date of birth: 19th April 1948
  • Zodiac sign: Aries
  • Age: 73 years in 2021
  • Place of birth: Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
  • Residence: New York and Los Angeles, USA
  • Career: Author, model, dietitian, and motivational speaker
  • Modelling agency: Creative Artists Agency
  • Education: MSc. degrees in dietetics and nutritional science
  • Schools: University of the Orange Free State and University of Toronto
  • Nationality: Canadian/South African
  • Ethnicity: White
  • Paternal grandparents: Almeda and John Elon Haldeman
  • Parents: Winnifred Josephine and Joshua Norman Haldeman
  • Siblings: 4
  • Sexual orientation: Straight
  • Marital status: Divorced
  • Former spouse: Errol Musk
  • Grandchildren: 12
  • Children: 3
  • Hair colour: Grey
  • Eye colour: Blue
  • Height: 5 feet 8 inches
  • Net worth: $20-25 million
  • Instagram: mayemusk
  • Twitter: @mayemusk
  • Facebook: Maye Musk

Maye Musk's biography

Maye Musk's age this year is 73 years. She was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, on 19th April 1948. Meanwhile, her mother, Winnifred Josephine, died in 2012, and her dad, Joshua Norman Haldeman, passed away in 1974. He was a Canadian chiropractor and a political/professional leader.

Maye Musk
She was born in an affluent but humble family. They flew around the world in a prop plane in 1952 and roamed the Kalahari desert for ten years but never found its lost city.
Source: Instagram

Haldeman moved his family from Canada to SA in 1950, when Maye was almost 3 years old. She has four siblings, Edith Lynne, Scott, Angkor Lee, Kaye Rive. What is Maye Musk's height? She is 5 feet 8 inches tall with blue eyes and grey hair.

Maye Musk's facts

Maye earned her MSc degree in dietetics from SA's University of the Orange Free State. She also went for modelling classes and later got another MSc degree in nutritional science from the University of Toronto in Canada.

1. Who is Maye Musk's husband?

She fled home when her fiancé impregnated and married another model. Later, Maye met Erol Musk (a South African electromechanical engineer, pilot and sailor) while studying modelling.

Maye Musk
The public still addresses her with her ex-husband's surname. However, Maye is no longer Musk's wife. Mental and physical abuse ruined their marriage.
Source: Getty Images

Erol married the 22-year-old lady in 1970 but parted ways in 1979. Erol was mentally and physically abusive. Maye filed for a divorce, for he assaulted and forced her to cut ties with her family.

2. Maye Musk's children

Maye's children, Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca, have Canadian, American, and Mzansi citizenship. She named Elon after her grandpa. The 31-year-old mum fled with the kids from Pretoria's suburbs to Durban amid the divorce case.

Maye then took them to Canada by 1989. However, balancing parenthood, modelling, and private dietitian was tough. Hence, she allowed the children to control their lives.

Maye Musk
The self-employed single mom was a full-time dietitian with her children.
Source: Getty Images

The children got scholarships and loans on their own. Today, daughter Tosca (47 years) is a filmmaker, while Elon (50 years) went into physics and ventured into business.

He has five companies, including Tesla and SpaceX. Meanwhile, Kimbal (49 years) is a restaurateur, chef, and entrepreneur.

3. Who are Maye Musk's grandchildren?

Elon Musk married Canadian author Justine Wilson in 2000. Their first son, Nevada Alexander, was born in 2002 and died at ten weeks old.

Maye Musk
Maye's children thrived because she never spoiled them and trained them to make independent decisions. Her work couldn't let her be there for them all the time.
Source: Getty Images

Later, the couple had twins Xavier and Griffin in 2004 and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006. After a second failed marriage, he had son X Æ A-Xii with girlfriend Grimes (a Canadian musician) in 2020.

Meanwhile, his sister Tasco is single but had twins, Grayson and Isabeau, through a registered sperm donor. On the other hand, Kimbal established The Kitchen with Jen Lewin.

The couple had three children, Luca, Stella and August. He later married billionaire Sam Wyly's daughter, Christiana, in 2018 after divorcing Jen.

Maye Musk
Maye's grandchildren, including her daughter's kids, bear the Musk surname. Unfortunately, she lost one at the age of 10 weeks.
Source: Getty Images

4. Maye Musk's career history

She became a run-way model in Pretoria at age 15. However, her career almost collapsed before the 20-year-old reached the finalists level in the 1969 Miss South Africa pageant.

Maye taught at a modelling agency and a nutrition college in Canada, was a motivational speaker, the University of Toronto's nutrition research officer, and a private dietitian.

She stopped colouring her hair and relocated to the US at age 48. Maye gained massive success at 60. In 2016, she was signed by IMG models' agency and landed more jobs with:

  • Virgin America
  • New York magazine
  • A cameo for Beyonce's video, Haunted
  • New York Fashion Week
  • CoverGirl
  • CAA fashion & speakers
Maye Musk
Being Elon's mum did not exempt her from auditioning for her first run-way show for New York Fashion Week in 2015.
Source: Getty Images

5. How did Maye Musk lose weight?

The single mum used her dietitian skills to give her kids cheap but nutritious meals. So, what does Maye Musk eat?

She is a flexitarian, meaning Maye Musk's diet comprises fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy oils and avocado.

6. Maye Musk's books

Have a glimpse at abusive marriage from her 2019 book, A Woman Makes a Plan. Her other books include If you try to hold onto the old trends, then you'll look old and Feel Fantastic.

Maye Musk
Her 2019 book is now in Chinese, Spanish and more languages. Also, she is the Big Green ambassador, which builds vegetable and fruit gardens in destitute schools.
Source: Getty Images

7. Young Maye Musk's adventure in the African desert

Her father took the family on Kalahari desert trips to look for a lost city. His mission began towards the end of the 19th century. They met wild animals and interacted with Bushmen in Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.

8. What are Maye Musk's twin sister and other siblings doing now?

Maye Musk, the dietician, and her twin sister, Kaye, walked ahead of the family's slow-moving car in shifts. They would watch out for ditches or old logs so that the car wouldn't get stuck.

Maye's sisters, Lynne and Kaye, oversee dancing schools like their mum. Meanwhile, her older brother, Scott, is now a neurologist and founder of World Spine Care.

Maye Musk’s net worth, age, children, husband, height, diet, book, profiles
The family explored the Kalahari desert for three weeks annually. Also, her dad instructed scouts with camels to look for them if they never returned as per the schedule.
Source: Getty Images

9. Maye is active on social media

Maye Musk's social profiles have about a million followers. She raised money on IG for the fashion industry during the 2020 COVID 19 pandemic.

10. Maye Musk's net worth

Her worth is $20-$25 million, and she lives in LA and New York. So, how rich are Maye's children? Kimbal's worth is about $700 million, while Tosca had $169.4 million in 2018. Meanwhile, Elon is the first human to surpass a $300 billion net worth.

Maye Musk
She will never retire because her mum didn't retire until she was 96 and in a wheelchair.
Source: Getty Images

Maye Musk's net worth skyrocketed in her 60s. She inspires older women to love themselves and young models to press on. Also, the model plans to do something else instead of retiring.

