Alfonso Ribeiro has been hosting ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos from 2015 to date. He is famous for acting in NBC's sitcoms Silver Spoons (as Alfonso Spears) and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (as Carlton Banks). What is Alfonso Ribeiro’s net worth?

The actor was in the spotlight for alleging the Black community alienated themselves from him because he married a White woman. Photo: @David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

The American actor, director, and comedian also hosted GSN's Catch 21 game show, ABC Family's Spell-Mageddon, and UPN's Dance 360 show. Alfonso Ribeiro's social media profiles currently have around 3.5 million followers, and he dances a lot on TikTok.

Alfonso Ribeiro's profile summary

Full name: Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro Sr.

Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro Sr. Famous as: Carlton Banks

Carlton Banks Place of birth: Bronx, New York, USA

Bronx, New York, USA Residence: Granada Hills, California, USA

Granada Hills, California, USA Date of birth: 21st September 1971

21st September 1971 Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Age: 50 years in 2021

50 years in 2021 Profession: Actor, TV host, director, and comedian

Actor, TV host, director, and comedian Education: California State University

California State University Acting training: New York Film Academy

New York Film Academy Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Parents: Joy and Michael Ribeiro

Joy and Michael Ribeiro Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Angela Unkrich

Angela Unkrich Children: 4

4 Net worth: $7 million

$7 million Height: 5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m)

5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m) Twitter: @alfonso_ribeiro

@alfonso_ribeiro Facebook: Alfonso Ribeiro

Alfonso Ribeiro TikTok: alfonsoribeiro

alfonsoribeiro Instagram: therealalfonsoribeiro

Alfonso Ribeiro's biography

How old is Alfonso Ribeiro? Alfonso Ribeiro’s age is 50 years in 2021. He was born in New York City's Riverdale neighborhood in The Bronx. How tall is Alfonso Ribeiro? Alfonso Ribeiro's height is 5 feet and 6 inches.

He was named after his paternal grandfather, Albert Ribeiro. He was a Trinidadian calypsonian of African-Portuguese and Lord Hummingbird by profession. Photo: @Christopher Willard

Source: Getty Images

The actor attended the New York Film Academy and California State University in LA. What is Alfonso Ribeiro's ethnicity? He is not of a Dominican origin, nor does his family come from the Dominican Republic. Alfonso Ribeiro's parents, Joy and Michael Ribeiro, are from Trinidad & Tobago.

Career history

Lincoln's career started at age 8, and he was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for acting in the 1983 Broadway musical, The Tap Dance Kid. People believe he broke his neck and died while dancing with Michael Jackson in a 1984 Pepsi commercial.

Lincoln has been the victim of multiple online death hoaxes. Photo: @Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

The actor got the role of Rick Schroder's best friend in Silver Spoons in the same year and released a dance instruction book in 1985. In 1986, Lincoln produced a beautiful rap track called Timebomb and launched The 90s with Alfonso Ribeiro's show on multiple US radio stations in 2019.

Are Alfonso Ribeiro and Will Smith friends in real life?

Will and Lincoln met in their mid-20s after Lincoln acted in Silver Spoons for three years. Once the show ended in 1987, the duo featured in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Carlton and Will from September 1990 to May 1996.

Alfonso Ribeiro's dance (the Carlton dance) resulted from him dancing to Tom Jones' It's Not Unusual song in that series. Unfortunately, the US Copyright Office denied him copyright to his tap dance in 2019.

Will and Ribeiro have been friends and golf buddies for more than 30 years. They acted in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series and have made more films together since then. Photo: @therealalfonsoribeiro

Source: Instagram

Alfonso Ribeiro’s children and wife

The actor has four children from two ladies. So, who is Alfonso Ribeiro married to? He had Sienna (daughter) in October 2002 with his first wife, Robin Stapler. They were married from January 2002 to August 2006.

The actor and Angela Unkrich met in 2011 at Beverly Hills' Four Seasons Hotel in LA. At first, his career put her off since she never wanted to date an artist.

Also, Angela presumed he was stalking her by the third time he asked her out. So, finally, she hesitantly went on a dinner date with him.

When they met for the first time, Lincoln's wife, Angela Unkrich, did not know he was one of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (a 90s hit comedy series). Photo: @Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Angela eventually liked the dinner because of his sense of humor. After several dates, Lincoln also managed to change her mind about dating a showbiz star.

The couple got married three months after their engagement. Their wedding was on 13th October 2012 at the Lakeside Golf Club in Burbank, California.

The duo currently lives in LA with their two sons, Ribeiro Jr (27th October 2013) and Anders Reyn (30th April 2015), and a daughter named Ava Sue (13th May 2019).

Lincoln's wife is a writer, blogger, and social media influencer, while his ex-spouse is an actress, fitness educator, and entrepreneur.

Lincoln resolved his divorce's emotional baggage before proposing to Angela at a golf tournament on Lake Tahoe. Photo: @mrsangelaribeiro1

Source: Instagram

The actor told Atlanta Black Star that marrying a White woman has alienated him from the Black community. He said,

I get things and looks and comments constantly... I'm never going to be white, and I'm never going to be fully supported in the Black house.

The actor added:

So I'm in my own little world with support from almost no one...

People went to social media to refute his comments. They claimed not knowing Angela in the first place. So, who is Alfonso Ribeiro’s wife?

Lincoln's wife was a diving champion and gymnast in her school days. Also, she has worked as a scriptwriter assistant, diving coach, and private jet hostess. Photo: @Ari Perilstein

Source: Getty Images

Angela Unkrich was born in February 1981 in Winfield, Lowa, USA, and grew up alongside her brothers, Tyson and Brendan, on a farm. She then attended Waco High School in Wayland, Lowa, and earned a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from Northwestern University in Illinois.

Alfonso Ribeiro’s movies and TV shows

Lincoln and Witney Carson (ballroom dancer/choreographer) won the Dancing with the Stars season 19 in 2014. The celebrity's other TV shows and films are:

OYE Willie

Magnum, PI

Mighty Pawns

A Different World

Besides his famous Carlton dance, Lincoln is also good at other dance moves. He performed the samba, salsa, rhumba, chacha, and more styles on the Dancing with the Stars show. Photo: @Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Ticks

Soul Train

Spider-Man

In the House

One on One

The Weakest Link

Love Wrecked

He hated being Carlton for some time but loved it later when he realized he could make extra money out of it. Photo: @Matthew Eisman

Source: Getty Images

Celebrity Duets

Shake It Up

Spell-Mageddon

Unwrapped 2.0

The $100,000 Pyramid

Strictly Come Dancing

Besides acting, Lincoln has also directed several movies and is a brilliant real estate investor. Photo: @Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

As a film director, he has worked on:

All of Us

Meet the Browns

Shake It Up

Mighty Med

Young & Hungry

KC Undercover

How much is Alfonso Ribeiro worth?

Lincoln's net worth is $7 million. He purchased a $1.94 million home in LA's Granada Hills and sold his Toluca Lake home for $1.45 million in 2015. Lincoln obtained it for $729k in 2004.

Most of Alfonso Ribeiro's net worth is from entertaining people, including the Carlton dance with flash mobs and TikTok dances. Does Alfonso Ribeiro speak Spanish? The public has never heard him speak Spanish.

