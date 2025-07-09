Mohale Motaung Celebrates Reaching the 3rd Floor: “What a Journey It Has Been”
- Mohale Motaung is marking another trip around the sun as he celebrates his birthday
- The media personality, who was also Somizi Mhlongo's husband, stepped into his birthday with enthusiasm and nothing but self-love
- Heartfelt birthday wishes flooded Mohale's timeline, and fans and peers came together to celebrate his special day
Mohale Motaung has officially landed on the third floor and shared some stunning snaps from his birthday photoshoot.
How old is Mohale Motaung?
Mohale Motaung woke up with a spring in his step, and fans knew exactly what day it was when they checked their calendars. It's Mohale's birthday!
The media personality and devoted academic turns 30 on 9 July, and took to both his Instagram and Twitter (X) pages to share how he stepped onto the third floor, reflecting on the lessons he has learned along the way:
"What a journey it has been. Filled with lessons, laughter, detours, and divine redirection. I have grown, stretched, unlearned, and redefined. Every scar, every smile, every step brought me here. To this softer, stronger version of myself."
Mohale spoke with enthusiasm as he dedicated his next chapter to actually living and loving himself:
"Here’s to a new chapter. To walking in purpose, loving deeper, living louder, and choosing myself every time. Happy birthday to me."
His birthday comes at a pivotal time in Mohale's career, where he advances to another stage in the entertainment space.
Briefly News reported on his debut into acting after landing a role in the famous eTV telenovela, House of Zwide.
Fans and followers show love to Mohale Motaung
Netizens gathered to spread birthday cheer and celebrate Mohale's special day with him:
esihlesiwela said:
"Happiest birthday to the kindest, warmest soul! To more life, more blessings, health, and wealth. Much love."
ntsikie_vansteden showed love to Mohale Motaung:
"I would love to write paragraphs, but my favourite person, happy birthday, honey. May you stay kind and blessed as you are. Thank you for being so selfless and so kind. Honestly, if we could all be like you, the world would be a better place. Happy birthday, my Love."
therealsinclair_ wrote:
"Happy birthday to you!! Have a wonderful day and many more amazing years added to your life. God bless."
neo_nqwa posted:
"Welcome to chapter 30!!! Where peace is priority, a good credit score feels like a major achievement, and we finally understand that love isn’t about monitoring someone’s last seen.' Wishing you a soft life, real joy, and grown-man wins this season. Ba late."
Mokgadi_Heart added:
"Happy birthday to you, Hale. Wishing you tons of love and joy, great health and money!"
