Mohale Motaung Launches Career As An Actor, Makes Debut on 'House Of Zwide'

Socialite and digital content creator Mohale Motaung is now an actor, and he made his debut on House Of Zwide

A clip from his TV debut sparked a debate online, and people said they enjoyed him as an actor

Mohale Motaung portrays the character of Moses Moloi, a fashion critic who ripped into the Zwides

Mohale Motaung made his debut on 'House Of Zwide'. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mohale Motaung just added acting to his resume. The socialite, social media content creator and businessman made his acting debut recently, and he nailed it.

Mohale makes acting debut

One of Mzansi's popular influencers, Mohale Motaung, is now an actor! The rising star made his debut on e.TV's House Of Zwide, in one of the recent episodes. Motaung portrays the character of Moses Moloi, a fashion analyst who ripped into the Zwides.

In the clip, Moloi did not go easy on the Zwide's in a live television interview. Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula posted the video online with the caption:

"Mohale Motaung launches his new career as an actor."

Mzansi reacts to Mohale Motaungs acting

A video clip from his TV debut sparked a debate online. Some people said they enjoyed him as an actor, while others held opposing views.

@Emmy_Jiyane stated:

"He's okay, but the facial expressions are a bit exaggerated; some of his delivery was not good, especially at the beginning, so I was nervous but he's okay. He delivered his lines a bit awkwardly, but yeah. He should take it down a bit with the facial expression, relax."

@zonkebonke02 said:

"He's been acting xem🤞just that you were still doing some time behind bars."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga shared:

"They've been acting, they was just not getting gigs, give Somizi ex a break please, them is hustling for real and very hard. If they was still with Somizi everyone would be saying they got the gig through connection. Leave them alone."

Mohale Motaung hangs out with Trevor Noah

In a previous report from Briefly News, Social media influencer Mohale Motaung hung out with Mzansi's comedian Trevor Noah. The reality TV star posted a picture of him posing with Trevor Noah in Amsterdam on his Twitter (X) page

Motaung also shared many pictures of himself with his luggage in Amsterdam on his Instagram page.

