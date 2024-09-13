Social media influencer Mohale Motaung hung out with Mzansi's comedian Trevor Noah

The reality TV star posted a picture of him posing with Trevor Noah in Amsterdam on his Twitter (X) page

Motaung also shared many pictures of himself with his luggage in Amsterdam on his Instagram page

Mohale Motaung rubbed shoulders with Trevor Noah. Image: @mohale_77, @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo's ex-husband Mohale Motaung was enjoying himself overseas as he rubbed shoulders with the famous comedian from Mzansi.

Mohale Motaung hangs out with Trevor Noah

The former MTV Shuga actor Mohale Motaung recently shared some content of himself in Amsterdam on his social media pages.

The social media influencer recently hung out with Mzansi's multi-award-winning comedian Trevor Noah in Amsterdam. The star shared a picture of himself posing with the comedian on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Trevor Noah – Off The Record Tour was uber amazing. Thank you for the backstage passes @SavannaCider #SavannaInAmsterdam."

See the post below:

Mohale also shared some pictures of himself with his Savanna luggage outside the airport on his way to Amsterdam on his Instagram page and captioned them:

"Guess where I’m headed with @savannacider! The first 5 people to guess correctly will win a 12-pack of Savanna 330ml! Drop your guesses below, and let’s see who’s got it! #SiyavannaSA #SavannaToTheWorld."

See the post below:

Why Mohale received R75K from the department

Earlier, Mohale caused a buzz on social media when he was revealed to be one of the relief fund beneficiaries. According to the list, he received R75 000 for his company, Glam Troupe.

People online were suspicious of this, and one person, @sanelenkosix, pointed out that Glam Troupe has not been operating since October 2020.

Mohale Motaung steps out in style and rocks an LV bag

Briefly News previously reported that businessman and socialite Mohale Motaung turned heads with his recent look. The star knows something about high fashion; his current look is no different.

On Instagram, Mohale Motaung shared snaps of himself wearing a black and yellow outfit, a mustard hat, and a stylish LV bag to complete the look.

