Somizi Mhlongo's ex, Mohale Motaung, showed off his new ride on his social media accounts

The former MTV Shuga Down South star shared sizzling snapshots of him standing next to the luxury car

The media personality stunned his fans and followers, and some responded to his pics with praise and compliments

Somizi's former lover, Mohale Motaung, is living his best life as he showed off his new ride, a Mercedes. Image: @mohale_77

One would have expected media personality Mohale Motaung to have a normal lifestyle after his messy divorce from his ex-husband, but the model recently flaunted his lavish lifestyle.

Mohale shows off his new Merc

Bathong, Mohale is living the life everyone envies. The former MTV Shuga Down South star recently flaunted his new luxurious ride on his social media accounts, which wasn't his first time showing off a luxurious car online.

Somizi's ex-lover shared snapshots of him posing next to the metallic Mercedes Benz C-Class on Instagram and his Twitter timeline. Mohale captioned the photos:

"Happy Sunday."

See the posts below:

Mohale stuns fans with his new Mercedes

Shortly after sharing those pictures online, his fans and followers complimented him on how good he looked in those snapshots, while others were curious enough to ask the model if he had bought the car. See the comments below:

@Tebogosebs wrote:

"O rekile Benz lwena?"

@LesegoKZN responded:

"Good boy, mu girl. Ka koloi ya instalment like a normal person."

@Heldah19 said:

"O pila okare obatla go nsendela 300 baby."

@PhumezaMadikiz1 replied:

"Happy Sunday hottie."

Tumelomatjeka said:

"Bathong wena."

Moris_Karma wrote:

"Our man our man!!!"

Khanyilethokozani replied:

"King Motaung."

Mohale and Somizi battle over a damaged car

Previously, one of Mzansi's most loved married couple, Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, reported that they are still embroiled in a dispute over a damaged car, with talks of a potential court battle on the horizon.

Mohale is said to be consulting with his lawyers to send a letter of demand to Somizi regarding an Audi A3 that was allegedly damaged in 2018.

Musa Khawula claims Mohale scammed Somizi with marriage

In related news, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula had shown Mohale Motaung flames in the latest episode of his YouTube show called The Pope of Pop Culture. The blogger accused Mohale of trying to scam his ex-husband, Somizi Mhlongo, with a fake marriage.

In a video shared by @ThisIsColbert, Musa tore Mohale apart, claiming he downgraded from his lavish lifestyle, which Somizi allegedly funded while they were still together. Khawula added that Motaung now lives in a shady apartment and is broke.

