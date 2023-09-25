One desperate man hilariously pleaded with the host of Uyajola 9/9 Jub Jub to stop raiding his hometown with his crew

He was seen in a video where he begged the cheating-busting personality to stay away from his Gqeberha hood

Social media users were in stitches hearing the man bargain with the rapper with intention, asking him to start visiting other provinces

A Gqeberha man pleaded with Jub Jub to stop raiding his hometown with his 'Uyajola 9/9'. Images: @official_jubjub, @guruphotography54

Source: Instagram

One frazzled man was tired of his hometown being the constant target of Moja Love's anti-cheating show, Uyajola 9/9, and took it upon himself to represent the rest of his neighbours.

Desperate Gqeberha man asks Jub Jub to leave his town

A video that's now reposted on the X app (Twitter) by user @LessyJantjie shows a man spotting Jub Jub and his Uyajola 9/9 crew while scouting for their prey and stops right in his tracks to address him.

He hilariously tells Jub Jub that he represents the people of Gqebera when he says he should start raiding other provinces and areas like the North West and white people. He adds that he's never seen him rain Jerusalem, referencing notable cheating characters in the Bible.

Watch their funny interaction in the video below:

Gqeberha man and Jub Jub leaves Mzansi in stitches

The funny video that is trending online, where Jub Jub announced his return for the fourth season of the cheating show left social media users entertained, saying:

@LessyJantjie broke it down:

"Apparently, Jub Jub is targeting Xhosas."

@snetemba_n made sure:

"A very clear mandate from amaDyan."

@iman_khanya joked:

"Hamba e ma Indian, I love that guy and welcome back grootman."

@Florencemsiman1 noticed:

"He thought he came for him."

@Noma__Khanye laughed:

"A Dyan was found shaking ke sana."

@lungiology said:

"Guilt is written all over this guy's face and then he's justifying it with Scriptures. Yho ah, Sawubona bhuti omdala @official_jubjub you are awesome."

@mathobisanaledi was entertained:

"I can’t stop laughing and watching it over and over. Ba Sanitizer Boy."

@gerik_lafuego weighed in:

"This was way more entertaining to me than TV we need a show about people who are afraid of Jub Jub."

