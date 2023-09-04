Amapiano's hitmaker Costa Titch's Instagram account made a social media update with a video

The picture doing the rounds showed the Big Flexa rapper dining with some friends a few months after his death

Netizens were left feeling shaken, wondering who managed Costa's account and if his death was a hoax

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Costa Titch's Instagram account shocked his followers when a live video of him dining with his friends was posted months after his death. Images: @thabo_meko16

Source: Instagram

Costa Titch left some netizens feeling confused after a photo from his Instagram Live made the rounds on social media a few months after his death.

Costa Titch's Instagram photo makes the rounds

A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ZiieRadebe, posted a screenshot taken from the late Amapaino star's Instagram account, where he shared a meal with his friends after he passed away while performing on stage from a suspected epileptic fit in March.

He captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Hebanna?"

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to Costa Titch's Instagram live

The screenshot taken from his Instagram live video soon spread like wildfire raising suspicions from the online world. These are some of the responses:

@Collen_KM was shocked:

"Costa Titch went live on Instagram."

@Heyyyy_Chelsea predicted:

"Someone on Costa Titch's team is getting fired for posting that draft."

@Don_Zizou5 accused:

"Nigerians will never beat the allegations, how the hell did they hack Costa Titch’s Instagram account?"

@astoldbysimmy wasn't impressed:

"Whoever is running the Costa Titch account is very weird. Why would you post that?"

@Selby91532793 said:

"Costa Titch forgot that he kicked the bucket."

@slickwench2 was heartbroken:

"Whoever is running the Costa Titch IG account is very messy because why would you post that!"

@OarabileM_ had suspicions:

"Someone on TikTok asked if there were even pictures or videos of Costa Titch's funeral, and that got me thinking."

@SantiagoArapaho accused:

"They not managing Costa Titch’s IG account properly and professionally like AKA’s."

Costa Titch's mother to investigate his death

In a related Briefly News story, Lara Langeveld pleaded with the Health Laboratory Service to finalise the post-mortem results of his son's death.

Lara believes that there was more to Costa's death than epilepsy and made a public vow not to rest till she found the real reason behind his untimely passing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News