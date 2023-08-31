A Johannesburg taxi driver's romantic gesture during peak traffic has captured the hearts of Mzansi women

In a TikTok video, he initiated a conversation with a fellow driver, taking the unexpected step of asking for her phone number

Social media was abuzz with reactions to this charming encounter, with many women admitting he was not a bad-looking guy

Johannesburg taxi driver asks for a woman's number while stuck in peak traffic. Images: @haileejackso.n/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg taxi driver became an unexpected hero of romance on TikTok. As cars idled in gridlock traffic, this daring man decided to switch gears and rev up his flirting game.

Taxi drivers love gamble

During peak hour traffic, the man initiated a conversation with the woman in the car. Her friend @haileejackso.n captured the moment and uploaded it on her TikTok page. The video shows that the man didn't just settle for small talk. Nope, he went full throttle and asked for her phone number.

In a video capturing this bold move, the woman's surprised reaction was as epic as the traffic jam. This video quickly trended, sparking interest in how the story ended. The lady gave him the wrong digits, and he figured it out when he tried to call her while next to each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed by cute gesture

The most unexpected twist in this story? Many Mzansi women are saying this taxi driver is actually really good-looking.

People flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts:

@Intombazana is invested:

"Uhm, please, an update soon, thanks."

@MissPrudyBaby shared:

"He's actually fine."

@Dr Beverly commented:

"Lol, he’s kinda cute. We wanna see how he looks outside of work."

@kanyanjoli laughed:

"And that kids is how I met your mother."

@Kitty Meow Meow said:

"Father God, bless me with a license(even if I buy it) and a car. Maybe my soulmate issa taxi drive."

@BUSTAR commented:

"Hi, that's me, the taxi driver."

@Martinet shared:

"Imagine he has a girl, and she sees this."

@uZinhle waka Mbatha impressed:

"He’s gorgeous."

@NontandoJonas21 shared:

"He’s actually fine as hell.

@Zakie said:

"South African Love Story."

Taxi Driver runs away from accident

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a video that shows the unbelievable happening during one woman's taxi ride that went completely wrong.

The driver of the public transport was involved in a hit-and-run with a twist as he chose to abandon the vehicle.

Viewers of the TikTok video were thoroughly amused after seeing how one taxi driver reacted to causing an accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News