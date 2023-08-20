A video shows the unbelievable happening during one woman's taxi ride that went completely wrong

The driver of the public transport was involved in a hit-and-run with a twist as he chose to abandon the vehicle

Viewers of the TikTok video were thoroughly amused after seeing how one taxi driver reacted to causing an accident

A taxi driver caused havoc while on the road. In a video, passengers were panicking with the man behind the wheel.

A Taxi driver fled on foot after hitting another car and many had jokes. Image: @babuulikebabyy

Source: TikTok

The video of the harrowing moment in a taxi received thousands of likes. Many people left comments expressing their disbelief.

Taxi driver flees from a car accident

@babuulikebabyy posted a video of how a taxi driver crashed into a woman. Instead of stopping, the man jumped out and ran away. Some started yelling for their money. Watch the clip below:

South Africans amused by taxi driver

Many people had jokes about the taxi driver's behaviour. Netizens commented on what a harrowing experience the passengers had

Psych me up… said:

"I think he was more afraid of his passengers."

moonluverrr commented:

"Why were YOU guys freaking out? He was the only one who was gonna get in trouble."

Robyn_Kage wrote:

"No joke I would’ve laughed so hard when he started running."

G.G. joked:

"I was gonna drive it home shem."

user4128687113304 added:

"Someone said she wants her R15? I would have taken R200."

Siphesihle laughed:

"South Africa is a movie."

Taxi drama entertains TikTok users

Many people like to see the things that happen on public transport. In one video, two women had a heated verbal exchange in a taxi while others watched.

