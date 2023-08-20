Taxi Driver Runs Away From Accident, TikTok Video of Panicking Passengers Has SA in Disbelief
- A video shows the unbelievable happening during one woman's taxi ride that went completely wrong
- The driver of the public transport was involved in a hit-and-run with a twist as he chose to abandon the vehicle
- Viewers of the TikTok video were thoroughly amused after seeing how one taxi driver reacted to causing an accident
PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!
A taxi driver caused havoc while on the road. In a video, passengers were panicking with the man behind the wheel.
The video of the harrowing moment in a taxi received thousands of likes. Many people left comments expressing their disbelief.
Taxi driver flees from a car accident
@babuulikebabyy posted a video of how a taxi driver crashed into a woman. Instead of stopping, the man jumped out and ran away. Some started yelling for their money. Watch the clip below:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
South Africans amused by taxi driver
Many people had jokes about the taxi driver's behaviour. Netizens commented on what a harrowing experience the passengers had
Psych me up… said:
"I think he was more afraid of his passengers."
moonluverrr commented:
"Why were YOU guys freaking out? He was the only one who was gonna get in trouble."
Robyn_Kage wrote:
"No joke I would’ve laughed so hard when he started running."
G.G. joked:
"I was gonna drive it home shem."
user4128687113304 added:
"Someone said she wants her R15? I would have taken R200."
Siphesihle laughed:
"South Africa is a movie."
Taxi drama entertains TikTok users
Many people like to see the things that happen on public transport. In one video, two women had a heated verbal exchange in a taxi while others watched.
"Taxi drivers are humans too": Mzansi women refuse to date taxi drivers
Briefly News previously reported that they take thousands of South Africans where they need to go daily. But in a hilarious TikTok, Mzansi women explained why they would not take things to the next level with a taxi driver.
The answer is a resounding "never", with many blaming the taxi driver stereotype as the problem.
The video caused quite a stir amongst netizens, many of whom seemed to agree with the woman.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News