They are there whenever we need to get somewhere, but despite their dependability, Mzansi ladies will not date taxi drivers

In a hilarious video posted on TikTok, a group of women all gave various reasons why they could never date a taxi driver

Mzansi found their responses too funny, with many pointing out that even taxi drivers won't let their daughters date one of their own

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

They take thousands of South Africans where they need to go daily. But in a hilarious TikTok, Mzansi women explained why they would not take things to the next level with a taxi driver.

Mzansi women say "hell no" to dating taxi drivers. Image: @theboyssouthafrica Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

A post by @theboyssouthafrica had Mzansi bent over laughing. A group of women were interviewed and asked a simple question:

"Would you date a taxi driver?"

The answer is a resounding "never", with many blaming the taxi driver stereotype as the problem.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi agrees with SA women saying no to dating taxi drivers

The video caused quite a stir amongst netizens, many of whom seemed to agree with the woman.

The best part for many was when a taxi driver said he would not let his daughter date one of his colleagues. The man quickly shut the question down, saying,

"No, no, no no, not at all."

Watch the funny video here:

Online users have mixed reactions to women's comments with some defending taxi drivers

Some shared the same sentiments about taxi drivers not being relationship material:

@tasneem_actually thought the comments were fair:

"Taxi drivers aren't good to their customers, imagine how they treat their girlfriends."

@unomfundoo was here for some of the comments made in the video:

""No no no no, not at all" Please he might be my favorite taxi driver."

While other ladies surprisingly defended abo mageza:

@kimbacollen985 thought how people saw taxi drivers was shameful:

"It's how people shame other jobs as if imali iza ibhalwe ukuthi usebenzaphi. As long ngithandwa, ngiphethwe kahle, I Will."

@ugo_xoxo thought they should be given a chance:

"Taxi drivers are humans too."

Johannesburg driver gives sports-like commentary as Ford Ranger driver copies taxi in traffic on Cedar Avenue

It seems like where there is smoke, there is fire when it comes to taxi drivers. Briefly News reported on the comical narration of one driver as he encountered a taxi driver during traffic on Cedar Avenue.

True to the stereotype, the taxi driver did not stick to the road rules. They were even going as far as to cut off the Ford Ranger driver.

Regardless of what we feel about them, many of us would not be able to go about our daily lives without the help of taxi drivers. They hold a special place in South Africa's heart for this fact alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News