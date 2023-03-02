A Johannesburg driver shared a TikTok post where he narrated an encounter he had with a taxi driver during traffic on Cedar Avenue

The taxi driver tried to cut off the Ford Ranger driver, but the bakkie driver copied the Quantum's moves and drove like a typical mageza

Netizens commented on the video, with many agreeing that the Ford Ranger driver was a rookie and panicked during the encounter

The Ford Ranger rookie has his hazards on. Please leave it to the taxi pros. @byron.davel/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"Cruising on my right-hand side is the pro. Followed by the amateur. Defintely the first time driving this car."

Ford Ranger driver copies taxi driver in traffic

Taxi drivers can be infuriating in traffic, but if you are stuck and trying to get somewhere quickly, you must do what you must. And this bakkie driver figured he should give it a go.

You can watch the video below:

Netizens agree that the Ford driver is a rookie

Say what you want about taxi driving, but it's a skill. It's the F1 of traffic. This Ford Ranger driver was showing some nerves putting those hazards on. Dead giveaway. Netizens took to the comments to share their thoughts:

@The Flash said:

"Bakkie drivers are taxi drivers' distant relatives."

@triboniusmaswanga said:

"Hazards are on, he's freaking out."

@Siyabonga Zondo added:

"Rookie is panicking now."

@nokubonga_lindiwe said:

"I'm here for the commentary."

