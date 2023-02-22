A Johannesburg driver shared a TikTok post commenting on a traffic encounter between a taxi and a Ford bakkie on William Nicol drive

The encounter saw the taxi driver attempting to cut off the bakkie, and the TikTokker's commentary was likened to a football match

Mzansi netizens shared their reactions to the video, with some finding it amusing and others expressing frustration with taxi drivers

The taxi driver tries to cut off the bakkie driver. @byron.davel/TikTok

A Johannesburg driver shared a TikTok post where he gives commentary during traffic on William Nicol drive. A taxi driver tries to weave in and out to force its way onto another lane, and the encounter is recalled like a football match.

"We've got a white and lime taxi here trying to find a gap, but the Ford bakkie isn't giving up," he said. "He's maintaining his course, so the taxi slightly bit to his left."

Ford bakkie and taxi battle it out for traffic supremacy

The man recording the video noticed the taxi trying to make its move on the bakkie. "This is absolutely riveting stuff."

You can watch the encounter in the video below.

Netizens shared their hilarious reactions to video

South Africans weren't surprised by the taxi and the reckless driving. This is an everyday thing. Most of them took to the comments, and this is what they had to say:

@Vince123 said:

"That's why I use taxis when I'm late."

@Luzanne86 said:

"I sometimes wish I had the driving confidence of a SA taxi driver."

@Jen added:

"Can't deal with these taxis. Awesome commentary."

@Dawn Ledbitter commented:

"The content we needed."

Johannesburg driver chases street vendor

In other Joburg traffic news, Briefly News reported on a man chasing after a civilian for reasons unknown. Recorded by another driver sitting in traffic, we see the vendor running for his life while being chased down by a white guy.

South Africans in the comments wanted to know why the white man chased down the street vendor.

@Dimpho M Sono said:

"I want to know what he did."

