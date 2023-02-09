A viral TikTok video shows a surprising encounter between a street vendor and a white man in Johannesburg

The video features the vendor making a daring escape as the man gives chase through the streets

Viewers were left wondering what led to the chase, with many speculating about the backstory.

Why are you running? White man chases down street vendor in Joburg. @henrieo/TikTok

Johannesburg is not called the concrete jungle for nothing. A video posted on TikTok shows a random encounter between a white man and a street vendor on the corner of Grayston and Rivonia, which baffled many people. Recorded by another driver sitting in traffic, the video is even more hilarious as he listened to Silk Sonic's hit slow-jam 'Leave the door open.'

A wild goose chase in the streets of Johannesburg

The TikTok video, viewed over 200 000 times, showed a vendor shooting across the street with another man hot on his heels. He made a lucky escape and luckily, there was no oncoming traffic.

You can watch it all unfold below:

South Africans want to know what happened before the chase

Were you feeling confused about the encounter? You're not alone. South Africans in the comments wanted to know why the white man chased down the street vendor. Unfortunately, this might be a mystery for the cold case files. But we can agree that it was a rough day for both.

Here is what they had to say:

@Dimpho M Sono said:

"I want to know what he did."

Omphile Mogole added:

"Probably scratched his car with that trolley thing."

@zamagcabashe813 commented:

"I watched it 5x. This is funny, Mr Man has energy, I swear. Even if he catches him, he can't afford to pay for whatever damage he did."

@Lynelle__ said:

"The music makes this so much more entertaining."

