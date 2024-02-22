Judges Nkola Motata and former Chief Justice John Hlophe have been removed from their offices as judges

This came after members of Parliament cast their votes against them because Hlophe was accused of trying to influence the court, and Motata was found guilty of drunk driving

South Africans were relieved and believed that these decisions took too long and should have been passed years ago

John Hlophe and Nkola Motata were impeached after Parliament voted against them. Images: Felix Dlangamandla/ Gallo Images/ Getty Images and Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Parliament has officially removed judges John Hlophe and Nkola Motata from their positions as judges. An overwhelming majority of the members of Parliament voted to have them removed for gross offences.

Hlophe and Motata impeached

According to a statement released by Parliament, Hlophe, the former Judge President, was accused of trying to influence judges regarding former president Jacob Zuma and the controversial Thint contract. Retired judge Nkola Motata was found guilty in 2009 of a drunk driving charge after he went viral for driving into someone's wall while heavily under the influence.

Parliament also revealed that 305 MPs voted for Hlophe to be impeached, while 296 voted for Mothata to be removed from office. Judges Matters commented that the judgements were historically significant and symbolically important in protecting the nation's judicial integrity and promoting accountability.

Netizens relieved, say it's long time coming

Netizens who commented on @karynmaughan's tweet about the impeachment of Motata.

Takalani said:

"Job well done. MPs earning their salaries today."

Charles Parry commented:

"Finally. This sends a good message that no one is above the law. Drunk driving is a serious offence, but this should not have taken 16 years to get to this point."

Kieno Kammies:

"Could not have happened to a better bunch of judges."

Thabo Melo:

"18 years later. This should have been done long ago."

Nick van Graan :

"Took long enough. What a scandal. What happens to the millions he earned during this glacial process?"

John Hlophe says he was suspended for political reasons

