Deputy President Paul Mashatile's spokesperson, Vukani Mde was suspended over allegations of sexual harassment

The move comes after a female staffer who reports directly to Mde made the damning accusations last year

South Africans react with mixed opinions on social media regarding the alleged workplace harassment

Deputy President Paul Mashatile addressed the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in Cape Town. Image: Dwayne Senior

PRETORIA - The office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile has confirmed the suspension of his spokesperson, Vukani Mde, amid allegations of sexual harassment.

This decision follows media reports over the weekend, raising concerns over Mashatile's handling of the matter.

Vukani Mde accused of sexual harassment

According to EWN, Mde faces allegations from a female staffer, who accused him of making sexual advances towards her.

The suspension includes Mde being relieved of his duties with full pay while an investigation into the matter proceeds.

Mixed responses on social media

The suspension has stirred up a range of reactions from South Africans on social media. While some are supportive of the move, others voiced scepticism.

Read a few comments:

Cal Darley said:

"Suspension with full pay? I hope not!"

Dick Mokwena posted:

"What about him and his brother Ramaphosa Phalaphala they must also be suspended."

Chris Makwala wrote:

"Poor Paul is under attack, if western agents declare that they don't want you is always difficult to defeat those who are backed up by media."

Andrew Wyness commented:

"Chris Makwala Western agents are under our beds and in our ceilings. We need to always be careful."

Greg Crighton asked:

"So the spokesperson is suspended for the stuff that spews forth from Mashatile's mouth?"

@PhathekaPat shared:

"Oh my goodness! I went to school with Vukani, his mom taught me in primary school. What is wrong with South African men?"

@VusumuziWaZweli added:

"We don't know how to use power when we get it. If we are not trying to sleep with women we have power over, we are trying drive people out of jobs simply because they questioned us."

30 Teachers fired for sexual misconduct

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Education Labour Relations Council revealed that 30 teachers have been fired since April for sexual misconduct.

These teachers will be registered with the National Child Protection Register and barred from ever working with children again. South Africans believe that more teachers should be fired for the same crime.

