30 teachers have been prevented from working with children after they were axed for sexual misconduct

The Education Labour Relations Council said that the teachers have been fired since April and were placed on the National Child Protection Register

South Africans believe that the number is higher than 30 and allege that more teachers than were fired were guilty

South Africans pitied the learners who were victims of the 30 teachers fired for sexual misconduct. Images: pixelheadphoto and -Nelis

Source: Getty Images

The Education Labour Relations Council revealed that 30 teachers have been fired since April for sexual misconduct. These teachers will be registered with the National Child Protection Register and barred from ever working with children again. South Africans believe that more teachers should be fired for the same crime.

30 teachers fired for sexual misconduct

According to eNCA, the council's City Foca revealed that they appointed independent arbitrators to preside over cases which involved cases of sexual assault at schools. Once the educator is found guilty, they are reported to the Department of Social Development, where they are barred from working with children. She also revealed they can not re-enter the system if they are struck from the register and still have their South African Council of Educators (SACE) certificates.

Netizens believe there are more guilty teachers

South Africans on Facebook were appalled by the number of teachers found guilty of sexual assault. Some were convinced that the figures may not accurately capture the number of teachers allegedly committing such acts.

Sporo Lukhele asked:

“Only 30? These paedophiles in the Department of Education are too many. This is just a drop in the ocean.”

Law Gamah said:

“I’m not surprised. School kids are going to schools naked as of recently.”

Naledi Motshefar-Nomame turned on him.

“Does the same thing apply to boys being sexually molested by female teachers? Do they also go to school naked?”

Sebo Disebo chipped in.

“There i no justification for that disgusting behaviour.”

Richard Motaung exclaimed:

“Schools have turned into brothels. Our kids are not safe any more, thanks to unions.”

