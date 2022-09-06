Gauteng Social Development MEC Morakane Mosupyoe has set aside R87 million to assist homeless people in the province

Over 25 000 live on the streets in Johannesburg and Tshwane and the project will offer care and protection across the province

Treatment for substance abuse, medical screening, counselling and reunification with families will be offered

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - A whopping R87 million has been set aside for a programme to assist homeless people in Gauteng. Over 25 000 live on the streets in Johannesburg and Tshwane, and the Gauteng government has decided it is time to assist them.

The Department of social development in Gauteng plans to assist homeless people in the province. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

MEC of Social Development in Gauteng Morakane Mosupyoe said the programmes would ensure homeless people are empowered and integrated back into communities and their families. The MEC was responding to the Gauteng legislature regarding funding a homeless shelter when she disclosed how much has been set aside to help those in need.

Mosupyoe said homeless people are considered vulnerable and require social development services from departments and stakeholders. According to City Press, the Gauteng government works with municipalities to plan and implant services for the homeless.

The provincial executive council approved a five-year strategy on homelessness, Gauteng City Region Strategy on Adult Street Homelessness. Through the initiative, homeless people will be given care and protection across the province.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mosupyoe said other projects, such as capacity building, education and awareness programmes, funding for meals, staff, security and other running costs, development of homeless services policies and coordination of the homeless programme, are also being developed. Other services, such as treatment for substance abuse, medical screening, counselling and reunification with families, will be offered.

She said homelessness is a social phenomenon that cannot be eradicated completely. However, the government will work to create a well-functioning integrated system that can assist those in need. Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu believes that homelessness needs to be tackled by a collaborative effort from all governmental departments, IOL reported.

Project stirs mixed reactions:

@msizwaneb said:

“I believe so much money can provide houses and something to keep them off the streets. But you know it won’t do much.”

@BobbieStlabusha wrote:

“R87m in the name of homeless, either going to pockets of cadres/funding for December elective conference campaigns.”

Charity starts at home: Woman inspires Mzansi by preparing 142 meals for needy people in her local community

Briefly News also reported Everyone needs a warm plate of food, especially in winter, with the rain and cold weather often unforgiving to those in need. A charitable lady from Limpopo, who feeds the needy in her local neighbourhood, has moved Mzansi with her warm heart.

Facebook user, Fulufhelo Ndifuna Manngo sent social media ablaze after sharing snaps of herself preparing meals for many hungry and grateful tummies in Thohoyandou, a Limpopo town.

Recently, the mom-of-two fed a whopping 142 hungry people, with Fulufhelo also involved in other charitable work by distributing toiletries to ladies who are in need in her community.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News