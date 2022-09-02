Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula officially opened the new section of the Musina ring road in Limpopo

The road will facilitate more trade and economic activity between South Africa and the Southern African Development Community

Through the Musina initiative, 275 people have been given full-time jobs within the last three years

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

LIMPOPO - Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula officially unveiled the new section of the Musina ring road in Limpopo on Thursday, 1 September. The newly opened section of the road will allow more trade and economic activity between South Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula officially opened a new section of the Musina ring road. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Getty Images

The project cost R700 million and created a boost in economic opportunities for the community it surrounds. Speaking at the launch, Mbalula said the road would facilitate the free flow of traffic with the Beitbridge border for better mobility and safe movement of goods.

“It has been a long journey to get to this point; work began on this project in 2016 and had to restart after the original contractor experienced test flow issues. I am pleased that we have been able to complete this project,” said Mbalula.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to TimesLIVE, President Cyril Ramaphosa had given Mbalula instructions to build new infrastructure and create jobs while growing the country’s economy. The minister said the launch of the project signified that The South African National Roads Agency and government agencies carried out the president’s mandate.

Mbalula said the project was part of the country’s economic recovery programme following the Covid-19 pandemic. Through the initiative, 275 people have been given full-time jobs within the last three years that cost more than R28 million.

According to the minister, accredited training service providers were hired to train small, micro, and medium enterprises and local labourers who worked on the project. He added that more than R52 million was spent on local subcontractors.

South Africans react to the launch:

@LesmanThemba770 said:

“That’s beautiful, but potholes are still a major issue.”

@KgweleJulius commented:

“What a world-class infrastructure! It looks like an optical illusion, but it’s real. Now, come and fix our road in Bray North West province.”

@MaxSteadman3 posted:

“We’ll get excited about “land marks” when the undrivable (once drivable) roads no longer look like they’ve been hit by meteor showers. Do you not understand how to prioritise things?”

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula launches Operation Vala Zonke aimed at fixing potholes in Mzansi

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported The Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, is on a mission to save motorists’ tyres by closing potholes.

The minister launched Operation Vala Zonke, which means close all, in collaboration with the South African National Roads(SANRAL), which will take place over 16 months and will focus on potholes on main and regional roads in all provinces.

According to Daily Sun, motorists now have the opportunity to report potholes on an app to notify the authorities about the potholes.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News