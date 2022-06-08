A second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa trial suggests charging those who were in the house when the murder happened

Advocate Zandile Mshololo said the existence of the document means there are “conflicting interests” in the case

The docket suggests that Longwe Twala is suspected to have pulled the trigger, and Kelly Khumalo cooked up a fake story

PRETORIA - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial came to an abrupt halt after details surrounding a second docket were brought into the North Gauteng Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 8 June. The docket suggests charging those who were at the house when Meyiwa was murdered.

The defence lawyer for accused number five, Advocate Zandile Mshololo said she could no longer continue cross-examining the state witness because the existence of the document means there are “conflicting interests” in the case.

During the cross-examination of forensic expert Sergeant Thabo Mosia, Advocate Mshololo said the statement she wanted to reference is contained in the second docket. She said she could not continue with the cross-examination without reading the complete document where the statement is contained, SABC News reported.

The second docket recommends that Longwe Twala, Kelly Khumalo, Gladness Khumalo, Zandi Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Thwala and Maggie Phiri should be charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

It also states that Twala is suspected to have pulled the trigger, Khumalo for defeating the ends of justice and for creating the plan to claim they were robbed by gunmen and Phiri for cleaning the crime scene.

Mshololo also said the State knew about the docket implicating others since March but had failed to inform her of it, IOL reported.

Mzansi reacts to latest court happenings

Social media has been a buzz with many people weighing in on the murder trial and calling for justice to be served:

@Thabangmafela_ said:

“Adv Teffo said this a long time ago. I hope the second docket will give us more answers than questions.”

@PutSAnskuqala wrote:

“So the real culprits will now face the music.”

@ThamiMatshoba added:

“The state is a fraud. The accused in the Senzo Meyiwa case are scapegoats. Cele and the inept NDPP Shamila Batoyi must resign with immediate effect!”

@diyyolande commented:

“Talk about fighting from the grave. Senzo Meyiwa is fighting and Adv Teffo and Adv Mshololo are fighting for him in the physical. Justice has to prevail.”

@Mankuli5

"Two dockets and charge sheets for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa! Our justice system is full of rogue elements! One wonders how seven formally charged people in 2019 were able to avoid court for almost three years, meaning a long chain of admin of justice people are complicit in this miscarriage."

