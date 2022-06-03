The court adjourned after a state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial said he was too sick to take the stand

Forensic expert Sargent Thabo Mosia claims that took medication therefore he is unable to proceed

The defence lawyer Advocate Zandile Mshololo claimed that the evidence collected from the crime scene was planted

JOHANNESBURG - The court proceeding for the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed to Monday 6 June. The state witness in the case claims he is unwell and took medication therefore he is unable to proceed.

This follows the defence lawyer representing one of the men accused of Meyiwa’s murder claiming that the evidence collected from the crime scene was planted.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed to Monday 6 June. Image: OJ Koloti & Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Advocate Zandile Mshololo attempted to discredit the testimony of the state witness, forensic expert Sargent Thabo Mosia on Thursday 2 June. The advocate was cross-examining the witness and accused him of not mentioning crucial evidence because it never existed, TimesLIVE reported.

Advocate Mshololo said there is no record as to where the evidence was stored because they were planted at the crime scene. She added that there is no tracking record of these exhibits. Responding to the advocate, Mosia said he did not know. He told the court that he kept the evidence in his office safe which is why there is no record of it.

According to News24, Mshololo focused her attention on Mosia’s problematic evidence collection process. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of murdering Meyiwa in 2014.

SA reacts to the Senzo Meyiwa case

Social media users are convinced that Mosia could not handle the cross examination from Advocate Mshololo which made him sick:

@justkholii__ said:

“They must make sure that he is under heavy police surveillance. Preferably a private company! A lot can happen over a weekend. Ziyakhala!”

@OtnerOt wrote:

“Advocate Mshololo's grilling is a strong medication on its own. Mosia can't contain the heat.”

@Daniswa1977 posted:

“Shame that guy is under stress, am sure he ain't getting any sleep. Medication for what?"

@blaq_cherrie commented:

“This case is becoming something else. Mr Mosia needs to be monitored throughout the weekend!”

