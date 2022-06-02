The state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial said he was told which exhibits to photograph

Sergeant Thabo Mosia was cross-examined by the lawyer for accused number five, Advocate Zandile Mshololo

Advocate Mshololo said that the sergeant failed to do the duties he was meant to do at Meyiwa's crime scene

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

PRETORIA - The forensic expert in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial told the court that the late Brigadier Philani Ndlovu told him which exhibits to photograph.

State witness Sergeant Thabo Mosia was cross-examined by the lawyer for accused number five, Advocate Zandile Mshololo on Thursday 2 June at the High Court in Pretoria.

State witness Sgt Thabo Mosia says he was guided during the evidence collection the night Senzo Meyiwa was murdered. Image: @EricanSA/Twitter & OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

He admitted that he only captured eight photographs on the night of the soccer star’s murder. Mosia told the court that he only investigated the areas that Ndlovu pointed out to him, SABC News reported. Meyiwa was gunned down at the Vosloourus family home of his former girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in 2014.

Advocate Mshololo questioned Mosia about how he determined the credibility of what Ndlovu had told him. He acknowledged that Ndlovu had no prior experience in forensic investigation. Advocate Mshololo said that Mosia failed to do the duties he was meant to do at the crime scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mosia told the court that he did not know if Ndlovu gave him the correct information and that he was not supposed to start at the crime scene, according to the Mail and Guardian.

SA weighs in

Social media users praised Advocate Zandile Mshololo for her professionalism in court today:

@WasOnce_Skinny said:

“Mosia has just put the entire profession into disrepute. Ngathi he's not qualified to do this job in the first place. Serious forensic people are kicking their dogs at home watching this.”

@CeceFlamezSA wrote:

"Exhibit were never retrieved at the scene, they were planted."

@AfricanQueenM9 posted:

“Mosia is confirming the incompetency of the SAPS. The reason why victims never get justice in this country.”

@senzo_sb commented:

“Mr Mosia has just proven to many South Africans how incompetent some of the members of SAPS are and can’t execute their duties properly.”

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: State witness brings into question deceased investigator’s testimony in cross exam

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the state forensic witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial brought up the testimony of late Brigadier Philani Ndlovu during court proceedings on Wednesday 1 June. He testified that Brigadier Ndlovu did not give him the house address for the crime scene which resulted in him arriving late.

Forensic Expert Thabo Mosia was cross-examined by the lawyer defending accused number five, Advocate Zandile Mshololo at the North Gauteng High Court. Adv Mshololo focused on Mosia’s earlier statements about the night of the murder during the cross-examination, SABC News reported.

Source: Briefly News