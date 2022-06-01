The state forensic witness Thabo Mosia brought into question the testimony of the late Brigadier Philani Ndlovu

PRETORIA - The state forensic witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial brought up the testimony of late Brigadier Philani Ndlovu during court proceedings on Wednesday 1 June.

He testified that Brigadier Ndlovu did not give him the house address for the crime scene which resulted in him arriving late.

Forensic Expert Thabo Mosia was cross-examined by the lawyer defending accused number five, Advocate Zandile Mshololo at the North Gauteng High Court. Adv Mshololo focused on Mosia’s earlier statements about the night of the murder during the cross-examination, SABC News reported. Mosia’s statements did not match his earlier comments in which he said he was late to the crime scene because the people at the house took a long time to report it.

Advocate Mshololo questioned why Mosia did not take evidence from the kitchen door since the killers used it to gain entry to the house. Mosia told the court that he took over the crime scene from Ndlovu who allegedly showed him around the house after clearing everyone else out.

Ndlovu was the former head of detectives in Gauteng and was one of the first people to attend the murder scene, according to eNCA. He died on Wednesday 11 May and the cause of death remains unclear.

SA angered by Forensic Expert Thabo Mosia

Social media users believe that Forensic Expert Thabo Mosia knows way more than he is letting on:

Peter Mpho Rampedi said:

“There is more to come and now I understand why they arrested Adv Teffo to distract him. This guy seems to know too much I just pray that he doesn't die mysteriously. #Justice for Senzo.”

Liberty Nhlapo commented:

“A dead person will always fight from the grave. One by one, they will be brought to book-It may take 100years or more but oksalayo truth will come out.”

Simphiwe Frenchname Phokwana posted:

“All the police who are involved in this case seem to cover for each other’s mistakes, from Bheki Cele to Mosia they all defeating the ends of justice better than KK did alone.”

Aubrey Lumza wrote:

“I have been following the Senzo Meyiwa's case and I have noticed that Sgt Mosia seems to know more than we think he knows but one thing m sure of is that the truth will one day come out.”

Sipho Ngwenya added:

“This Thabo Mosia character is not telling the truth he’s lying throughout cross-examination he’s always contradicting himself.”

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyer claims soccer star was dead before being transported to hospital

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported explosive allegations surrounding the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was revealed in court on Tuesday 31 May. While a state forensic witness was being cross-examined, defence lawyer Advocate Malesela Teffo said Meyiwa was already dead when he was taken to hospital by his former girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

He said that Meyiwa was taken to be dumped at the hospital mortuary and that a defence witness would testify in that regard. The witness Sergeant Thabo Mosia said based on the information that he received at the crime scene, Meyiwa was shot and taken to Botshelong hospital but died on arrival, TimesLIVE reported.

