The defence lawyer Advocate Malesela Teffo said Senzo Meyiwa was already dead when he was taken to hospital

Teffo claims that the intention was to "dump" Meyiwa's body at the hospital mortuary rather than to get help

He told the witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, that a defence witness would testify about Meyiwa being dead when he was transported

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Explosive allegations surrounding the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was revealed in court on Tuesday 31 May.

While a state forensic witness was being cross-examined, defence lawyer Advocate Malesela Teffo said Meyiwa was already dead when he was taken to hospital by his former girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial says that the soccer star was dead before being transported to hospital. Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

He said that Meyiwa was taken to be dumped at the hospital mortuary and that a defence witness would testify in that regard. The witness Sergeant Thabo Mosia said based on the information that he received at the crime scene, Meyiwa was shot and taken to Botshelong hospital but died on arrival, TimesLIVE reported.

Teffo questioned why Mosia did not photograph the body in the hospital and in response he said his job was to collect evidence from the scene. Previously, Mosia testified that Meyiwa was rushed to hospital by people who were in the house. Teffo did not disclose the identity of any of his witnesses, according to News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The five suspects accused are Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli.

They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

SA weighs in

Social media users react to the latest findings in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial:

David Mahlangu said:

“Poor investigations from the beginning.”

Kamza Boss TK Kgatla commented:

“Mosia has a character of a puppet...even the way he answers questions and presents his evidence is rehearsed.”

Pam Pamish Pamalat posted:

“We are finally getting there. Senzo must fight where he is, and must not rest till his murderers are brought forward.”

Sioho Mashabela added:

“This case is boring me because it's clear that Senzo was killed by Kelly Khumalo.”

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: State witness changes testimony about crime scene contamination during cross exam

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the testimony made by a state forensics witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial did not match his earlier statement. Sargent Thabo Mosia told the court on Tuesday 31 May that he went to the police station after Meyiwa’s murder was reported.

However, Mosia’s affidavit from 2019 states that he went to the hospital where Meyiwa was taken after being shot. According to the affidavit, Mosia wrote the murder was reported four hours later which could have compromised the crime scene, TimesLIVE reported.

Source: Briefly News