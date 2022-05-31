A state forensics witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial changed his testimony about the night that the crime occurred

Sargent Thabo Mosia said that he went to the police station after the murder was reported, but his earlier statements were different

His testimony about the crime scene also did not match his earlier statement that said it could have been compromised

JOHANNESBURG - The testimony made by a state forensics witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial did not match his earlier statement.

Sargent Thabo Mosia told the court on Tuesday 31 May that he went to the police station after Meyiwa’s murder was reported.

However, Mosia’s affidavit from 2019 states that he went to the hospital where Meyiwa was taken after being shot. According to the affidavit, Mosia wrote the murder was reported four hours later which could have compromised the crime scene, TimesLIVE reported.

In his testimony last month, he said he did not suspect the crime scene to have been tampered with. The soccer star was gunned out in the family home of his former girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in the presence of several others in 2014.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of his murder.

Mosia was being cross-examined by the defence attorneys, advocate Zandile Mshololo and advocate Malesela Teffo. According to the Mail and Guardian, when questioned, Mosia said he did not change his mind about the crime scene and that he did not believe it was deliberately compromised.

South Africans displeased

Social media users have seemingly lost hope in the case:

Charleen Kekana said:

“This case seems too big for our justice department. Maybe it's time they bring in experts.”

Bongani Mbanjwa wrote:

“People get fascinated by Teffo as if it's the first time we witness lawyers exposing witnesses. How was the crime scene before the alleged contamination? He who claims must prove.”

Sibusiso Banda commented:

“This case was destroyed a long time ago by the incompetence of the police in controlling the crime scene and collecting evidence at the crime scene, how can an incident happen in 2014 and an investigating officer writes an affidavit statement in 2019 four years later?”

Mpho Raphunga added:

“Adv Teffo is going to bring everyone who was in that house to justice, mark my words.”

Advocate Teffo appears briefly in court for Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, asks magistrate to recuse himself

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa has been postponed again after advocate Malesela Teffo asked the presiding magistrate to recuse himself. The advocate who is defending four of the five men accused of killing the soccer star made a brief appearance in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Friday 27 May.

According to Teffo's legal representative Tshepo Thobane they laid a complaint against the magistrate with the magistrates’ commission. Due to the complaint, Magistrate Bradshaw could not preside over the appearance. Eyewitness News reported that Bradshaw said he was not aware of the complaint.

