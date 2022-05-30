Advocate Malesela Teffo requested for the Netflix documentary makers to be prohibited from filming the trial

He argued that the company should not be allowed to film the case because it is not a mainstream media house

Despite the objection, judge Tshifhiwa Maumela gave the company, Ten Ten Films, that worked with Netflix the greenlight

PRETORIA - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial saw more drama when it resumed on Monday 30 May in the North Gauteng High Court. The lawyer defending four of the five men accused of murdering Meyiwa, Advocate Malesela Teffo, requested for the Netflix documentary makers to be prohibited from filming the trial. The court ruled for the company to continue filming.

The company, Ten Ten Films, worked with Netflix to produce the docuseries, Senzo꞉ Murder of a Soccer Star, which aired on Netflix in April. Teffo argued that the company should not be allowed because it is not a mainstream media house and is making a profit from the trial.

Ten Ten Films and Netflix has been given the greenlight to continue filming the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Image: Olly Curtis/Future & Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

He said the documentary was aired four days before the trial began and exposed the witness to harassment from the public. The lawyer representing Ten Ten Films, Advocate Ben Winks, told judge Tshifhiwa Maumela that he had every right to be in court and argued that documentary makers are part of the media. The prosecutor George Baloyi also agreed with Teffo’s concerns, SowetanLIVE reported.

Prosecutor George Baloyi agreed with Teffo’s submission that Ten Ten Films should be prohibited from broadcasting the proceedings. According to journalist @Sli_Masikane the judge ruled that the company applied to film in court, and he does not have any facts to prohibit them. Teffo said he plans to pursue the matter further.

SA angered

Social media users were unimpressed with the court’s ruling and that time was wasted deliberating over the Netflix drama:

@GMajor_CEO said:

“This trial is gonna make saps look very very bad. Easiest job pinning it on people already convicted. But we know saps and easy.”

@mauriceherve10 commented:

“I worked yesterday to be free today to watch the proceedings. Teffo just wasted my day with Netflix. Same #Netflix that put doubts in my mind regarding the 5 accused. I’m adamant they didn’t kill Senzo thanks to Netflix doccie.”

@PretoriaProudly added:

“They wasted so much time debating about Netflix documentary.”

Senzo Meyiwa murder case: Suspects’ advocate Malesela Teffo calls for the trial resume as soon as possible

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Advocate Malesela Teffo who is representing four of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa has asked the high court to resume the trial earlier than planned. Teffo wrote to the high court for it to consider making an urgent request to bring the trial forward to May 18 rather than the initial proposed date of May 30.

He said it would be in the best interest of all parties involved in the case. The trial was postponed following Teffo's arrest after court proceedings. In his letter, the advocate said the accused he is representing has been receiving death threats from the police.

Source: Briefly News