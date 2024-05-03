A South African woman went viral on TikTok after showing what she managed to achieve at 26 years old

The woman posted a video showing the progress and final result of the house she built for herself

The video left many South Africans feeling proud and inspired online as they commended the young woman

A woman showcased the home she built for herself. Image: @abongileamangwevu

Source: TikTok

A young woman, @abongileamangwevu, took to social media to share a video showing the home she built for herself at 26 years old.

26-year-old builds herself a house

In a captivating video, she documented the transformation of her humble home. The journey began with a simple frame, but the reveal showcased a spacious and beautifully painted house, constructed using corrugated iron sheets.

@abongileamangwevu also featured images of herself happily posing outside her home and thanked God for blessing her with the means to build a roof over her head to call her very own.

"Dear God thank you and Amen ❤️❤️," @abongileamangwevu said in her post.

Mzansi praises homeowner

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were inspired by the young woman's feat as they showered her with positive comments.

shanges0 commented:

"I am so proud of you, Nkulunkulu aqhubeke njalo akuphe amandla. Uhlakaniphile sisi (May God continue to bless you with more. You're clever sisi)."

Primrose Tambudza980 said:

"Love the spirit."

Sol commented:

"Continue with the same believe n strength. Appreciation conquers all☺️."

Babaki Mokatone said:

"I shall follow your foot steps congratulations ."

... replied:

"Beautiful darling❤️can't wait for my turn."

zunko zunkus responded:

"Proud of you my loving."

baby babes responded:

"Beautiful an look big and nice . May God enlarge your territory more an more ❤❤."

Thembsie replied:

"Usebenzile sthandwa (You did good love)."

Woman shows how she built a house on a salary of R4 900

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman had social media users amazed and inspired after sharing how she had managed to build a beautiful house from the ground up on a basic salary.

A video posted on TikTok by @mrssmia2 shows the progress and construction of a house being built from scratch all through to completion, showing a neat and beautiful house.

"What R4 900 did for me in a year," @mrssmia2 wrote.

