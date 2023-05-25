This woman has worked hard to be able to bless her selfless mom with a house of her own

TikTok user @dibuseng6 shared a video showing the process, expressing her gratitude to her mom

Many people were overcome with emotion watching the video and shared their dreams of blessing their parents

Giving back to her mother was a dream that she has now made a reality! This woman just built her mom a house, and her heart bursts with gratitude.

Source: TikTok

Being raised by a single parent hits differently. This lady was raised by only her mom, and she saw every sacrifice she made for her, and now she’s giving back.

Woman builds selfless mother a house to show gratitude for struggles

TikTok user @dibuseng6 shared a video showing the process of building her mom a house and the shack she upgraded her from. An emotional journey filled with pride!

Take a look at this inspirational video:

People flock to the comments, filled with emotion

Mzansi people shed a few tears over this beautiful video. Some pray that they, too, someday can experience a moment just like this. Being able to give back to the people who raised you is a true blessing.

Read some of the heartwarming comments:

Yandiswa Xolelo ❤️ said:

“Videos like this make me want to build a home for my parents…but I don't have the power because I'm still a student ”

Mponeng Monareng said:

“Romans 8 verse 18 - the pain you've been feeling cannot be compared to the joy that's coming. Congratulations to your mom. God chose you to do this❤️❤”

Snowy Makhaola said:

“This is BIG you did so well congratulations.”

Tizney said:

“May almighty Jehovah bless you with more than you desire dear ♥️”

Hlehlemhlongo2000 said:

“Congratulations may God bless you abundantly and give you the strength to achieve more.”

Source: Briefly News