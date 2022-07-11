A thoughtful mom and her daughter rolled up their sleeves to help feed the many vulnerable people in their community

The pair have a community kitchen that caters to the underprivileged, orphans, children, and the homeless

They woke up early on Saturday morning to cook for the needy and believe that a hand that gives is one that receives

July is Nelson Mandela Month and one in which many South Africans are moved and inspired to practice Ubuntu through selfless acts of kindness.

A mother and daughter woke up in the early hours of Saturday morning to cook and serve the many less fortunate people in their community.

Charity begins at home and extends to the community for one thoughtful family who cook for the needy. Image: @Mpho_Mmasechaba/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The daughter, @Mpho_Mmasechaba shared a tweet along with pictures that showed her and her mother hard at work in their community kitchen where hearty meals are prepared for those in need.

“My mom & I woke up at 5am to go serve those in need. We have a community kitchen that caters to the underprivileged, orphans, children & the homeless. We do not have much but we believe in the saying “A hand that gives is a hand that receives” we are on our way to the streets,” @Mpho_Mmasechaba wrote in the tweet.

South African social media users were inspired by their commitment to serving and caring for the less fortunate.

@SBASouthAfrica commented:

“Being of service to the needy - blessings to your family.”

@ThembakaziBist1 replied:

“Mhhhh: may our Jehovah double bless o hands my dear plus ningaze niswele lutho at home and may He bless o banking accounts abundantly. Love u guys.”

@Phindi_Moloi wrote:

“May God bless you guys even more.”

@moremoney07_ commented:

“May the almighty God bless you because a hand that gives never lacks.”

Kind daughter holds the fort at food vendor business as mother attends funeral

In another story, Briefly News reported that a thoughtful daughter took the initiative to lighten her mother’s load after she decided to get stuck in some of her food vendor business duties while she was away.

Twitter user @Mpho_Mmasechaba shared photos of herself busy cleaning and chopping a chicken as well as images of some dough and chopped cabbage that she had prepared for her mother.

She revealed that her mother sells food on the streets as a way to make money. However, since the mother was away attending a funeral over the weekend - meaning little to no time for her to prepare and cook food to sell for the coming week - she climbed in to assist.

Source: Briefly News