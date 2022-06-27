A lady took to social media to share snaps of herself busy preparing chicken and veg as a way of helping her mother since she was away

@Mpho_Mmasechaba revealed that her mother sells food on the streets so the helpful daughter often does her meal prep on Sundays

She helped make her mom’s job easier and South African users were touched by the thoughtful gesture

A thoughtful daughter took the initiative to lighten her mother’s load after she decided to get stuck in some of her food vendor business duties while she was away.

Twitter user @Mpho_Mmasechaba shared photos of herself busy cleaning and chopping a chicken as well as images of some dough and chopped cabbage that she had prepared for her mother.

A lady decided to help her mother, who runs a food vendor business, while she was away. Image: @Mpho_Mmasechaba/Twitter

She revealed that her mother sells food on the streets as a way to make money. However, since the mother was away attending a funeral over the weekend - meaning little to no time for her to prepare and cook food to sell for the coming week - she climbed in to assist.

“This is what she does on Sundays, preparing for Monday. She’s never taught me how to cut chicken but I’ve always watched how she does it. She’s on her way back and she thinks the first thing when she gets back is she’ll have to cut and precook it for Monday. She doesn’t know I’ve cut it. Baked, cut the cabbage, cleaned the house, and I’ve prepared hot water for her to bath when she gets back. I love you Mom and I hope I’ve made you a proud mom,” she wrote.

Many Saffas were moved and inspired by @Mpho_Mmasechaba’s beautiful post and responded with heartfelt comments.

@M_sankie commented:

“When I grow up, I want to be this kind of daughter♥️”

@LJ_EAST replied:

“You’re doing great.”

@hey_kamos wrote:

“Y’all are doing the Lord’s work. Well done and many blessings to y’all…❤️❤️”

@Sagwatii said:

“I need to learn how to chop cabbage like this because the things I do?”

@NkhosiLa reacted:

“I smiled reading this.”

