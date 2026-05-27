A shopping centre moment captured on camera sparked safety concerns after an unexpected interaction near a security vehicle

A video involving a security officer has renewed discussion around safety and awareness in public spaces

One brief encounter outside a shopping centre has people talking about boundaries around security operations

A video posted by @peculiarworldwide on 25 May 2026 has raised discussion after showing an older man approaching a Fidelity security vehicle at a shopping centre and asking a security officer for R10.

The picture on the left showed a man standing next to a Fidelity van. Image: @peculiarworldwide

Source: TikTok

The footage appears to show the man approaching a Fidelity guard while cash protection duties were underway. The man appeared intoxicated while asking for money, with the caption revealing that he is the first man to ask for Fidelity some money. The security officer involved did not appear comfortable during the interaction, as he did not smile at him at all.

Cash-in-transit and armed response personnel operate under strict safety procedures because of the nature of their work. Security vehicles often transport or protect cash and high-value assets, meaning officers are trained to stay alert to unexpected approaches from members of the public.

CIT robbery risks prompt security warnings

Security experts frequently warn against approaching cash security personnel unnecessarily because sudden interactions can create confusion or raise safety concerns. Cash-in-transit robberies remain a serious crime concern in South Africa, contributing to heightened awareness among security companies.

Armed officers are trained to assess situations quickly and identify potential threats while protecting themselves, colleagues and members of the public. Unexpected movement toward vehicles or guards can sometimes be interpreted differently depending on circumstances.

The clip posted by user @peculiarworldwide has renewed conversations about public awareness around private security operations and why maintaining safe distance around security personnel remains important. Authorities and security providers regularly encourage people to avoid interfering with security work and to remain mindful of safety protocols in public spaces. Netizens were worried about him, saying he was lucky that nothing bad happened to him.

The visual on the left captured the guard's reaction. Image: @peculiarworldwide

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi concerned about his safety

Jackie wrote:

“This is very dangerous.”

Y2K Rudzy said:

“Risk in the name of content. 😭”

Prince said:

“No risk, no Ferrari. 🔥💯”

Jane Mdluli wrote:

“High risk. 😳😳😳”

Patience Senong said:

“Very dangerous and not funny”

Segodira said:

“I don't even look at this car when it passes.”

Unknown said:

“I will never go close to this car. 😭😭”

Tshepo wrote:

“Mochine now is taking advantage. 😅😅”

3 Other Briefly News stories about fidelity

A South African man posted a video about Fidelity, best known for its cash-in-transit services, that went viral as people reacted to the mishap.

A Fidelity security guard allegedly stole millions of rand during one of his shifts on the 5th of April, prompting reactions from South Africans who said they blame the high cost of living.

A Fidelity employee who allegedly made off with R200 000 in cash has been arrested by the Hawks, leaving South Africans curious about how they could've caught him.

Source: Briefly News