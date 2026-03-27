Man Shows Fidelity Services Employees' Delivery Blunder in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video captured the mistake that Fidelity Services employees made during transit
- A man posted a video about Fidelity, best known for its cash-in-transit services, that went viral as people reacted to the mishap
- South Africans had lots of jokes about the clip of the cash Fidelity van delivery in Johannesburg
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
In a video on TikTok, people saw footage of the result of Fidelity Services operators who messed up. People were amused after seeing that they may have messed up while on the job.
The clip posted on TikTok 22 March 2026 earned lots of attention as people watched the scene. South Africans shared their thoughts on the grave mistake that the location Transit vehicle drivers made.
In a TikTok video, a man @user8688045324813 pointed out that the people working to deliver with a Fidelity Service vehicle overlooked a package while doing their job. The man zoomed in on a package that they left on the ground close to the CIT transport. Watch the video of the CIT delivery below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
South Africa criticises CIT vehicle employees
Many doubted that the Fidelity couriers who were on the job had messed up big time. Most assumed the Fidelity Services package was empty. Others associated the security company with cash in transit and joked that he was looking at a gift horse in the mouth by recording. Read people's endless jokes below:
Efficient PB joked about the man possibly finding money:
"[Sticker] Opportunity presented itself, and all you did was to take a video 😳"
KAT4SEGO claimed to have also spotted the bag in Johannesburg:
"This is Sandton, I also saw it in the morning going to work, mmmmm devil nearly tested me😁"
Mojalefa was in stitches:
"Take the money, God blesses us in different ways 😳"
Jack Dibaba💰🙌🙏🪖👑 remarked:
"My brother, I wish I were you."
mduee also joked that the man should have taken advantage of the mistake:
"Kodwa mnewethu unkulukulu akanikez esadlen boo bekuyin ukuth uthath ubaleke."
Teekay added to the humour about the package being a blesing:
"Bafo Christmas iza kanye ngonyaka wena usabuza ukuthi ikhona into ekanje 😭"
duduradebe6 felt the package was a trap:
"🤔Ukhona ose msebenzini (Someone is still at work)🤞"
Pape Malinga remarked:
"😭😭😭amadlozi akho angeke aphinde akxolele ngalento (your ancestors will not forgive you for this.)"
madoda8708 was also full of jokes:
"Unkulunkulu akaphi nesandla broer (God does not put things in your hands)."
siya_m13 also felt the man was correct for leaving the bag:
"They are testing you 😂😂😂."
Vusie JNR added:
'Inhlanhla izanebhadi (luck can come with trouble)."
Other Briefly News stories about CIT
- People were stunned by the chaotic scene that unfolded when alleged criminals decided to take a chance and rob a cash-in-transit vehicle.
- Online users shared their reactions to footage of a syndicate targeting men delivering cash to banks.
- A neighbourhood became a crime scene after alleged thieves targeting CIT vehicles opened fire when they found their target.
- Online users reacted to a CIT robber who signalled for people to start looting.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za