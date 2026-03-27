A TikTok video captured the mistake that Fidelity Services employees made during transit

A man posted a video about Fidelity, best known for its cash-in-transit services, that went viral as people reacted to the mishap

South Africans had lots of jokes about the clip of the cash Fidelity van delivery in Johannesburg

In a video on TikTok, people saw footage of the result of Fidelity Services operators who messed up. People were amused after seeing that they may have messed up while on the job.

A man recorded a CIT vehicle, which went viral after noticing their error. Image: @user8688045324813

Source: TikTok

The clip posted on TikTok 22 March 2026 earned lots of attention as people watched the scene. South Africans shared their thoughts on the grave mistake that the location Transit vehicle drivers made.

In a TikTok video, a man @user8688045324813 pointed out that the people working to deliver with a Fidelity Service vehicle overlooked a package while doing their job. The man zoomed in on a package that they left on the ground close to the CIT transport. Watch the video of the CIT delivery below:

South Africa criticises CIT vehicle employees

Many doubted that the Fidelity couriers who were on the job had messed up big time. Most assumed the Fidelity Services package was empty. Others associated the security company with cash in transit and joked that he was looking at a gift horse in the mouth by recording. Read people's endless jokes below:

Fidelity is most known for its CIT vehicles often targeted in heists. Image: Fidelity ADT

Source: Facebook

Efficient PB joked about the man possibly finding money:

"[Sticker] Opportunity presented itself, and all you did was to take a video 😳"

KAT4SEGO claimed to have also spotted the bag in Johannesburg:

"This is Sandton, I also saw it in the morning going to work, mmmmm devil nearly tested me😁"

Mojalefa was in stitches:

"Take the money, God blesses us in different ways 😳"

Jack Dibaba💰🙌🙏🪖👑 remarked:

"My brother, I wish I were you."

mduee also joked that the man should have taken advantage of the mistake:

"Kodwa mnewethu unkulukulu akanikez esadlen boo bekuyin ukuth uthath ubaleke."

Teekay added to the humour about the package being a blesing:

"Bafo Christmas iza kanye ngonyaka wena usabuza ukuthi ikhona into ekanje 😭"

duduradebe6 felt the package was a trap:

"🤔Ukhona ose msebenzini (Someone is still at work)🤞"

Pape Malinga remarked:

"😭😭😭amadlozi akho angeke aphinde akxolele ngalento (your ancestors will not forgive you for this.)"

madoda8708 was also full of jokes:

"Unkulunkulu akaphi nesandla broer (God does not put things in your hands)."

siya_m13 also felt the man was correct for leaving the bag:

"They are testing you 😂😂😂."

Vusie JNR added:

'Inhlanhla izanebhadi (luck can come with trouble)."

Other Briefly News stories about CIT

Source: Briefly News