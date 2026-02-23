A cash-in-transit van was blown up during a brazen robbery in Verulam on Monday afternoon, sending shockwaves through the CBD

Armed suspects allegedly detonated explosives on the armoured vehicle before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash

Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the suspects, who escaped in multiple vehicles

DURBAN- A cash-in-transit (CIT) van was blown up during a brazen robbery in Verulam on Monday afternoon, 23 February 2026. The suspects allegedly managed to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

What happened?

According to reports from Arrive Alive, the incident took place in the Verulam CBD, north of Durban, when heavily armed suspects targeted the security vehicle transporting cash.

It is alleged that the suspects opened fire on the vehicle before detonating explosives on the armoured truck.

The explosion left the armoured van severely damaged, sending debris across the roadway and causing panic among nearby businesses and motorists.

Police and emergency services on scene

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after the blast. It is understood that the robbers made off with cash before fleeing in multiple vehicles.

No fatalities have been confirmed at this stage, and authorities are investigating the incident as another in a series of violent cash-in-transit heists in KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Police Service has urged anyone with information to come forward as investigations continue.

CIT heist suspects killed by police

In a related article, five suspected cash-in-transit heist suspects were fatally wounded by police during a shootout in Crown Mines, Johannesburg, after officers moved in on their vehicle on 25 July 2025. The exchange of gunfire erupted when the suspects resisted arrest, leading to their deaths at the scene. Authorities say the operation has disrupted a criminal plot, and investigations are ongoing.

Three articles on CIT heists

Two of South Africa’s most‑wanted cash‑in‑transit (CIT) heist suspects were tracked down by coordinated police units from Gauteng and KwaZulu‑Natal in Ekurhuleni on 17 May 2025. During the confrontation, a shootout broke out, and both suspects were shot and killed by officers. The men were allegedly linked to a recent Mandeni heist in KwaZulu‑Natal in which a security guard lost his life.

Four suspected robbers were shot and fatally wounded by KwaZulu‑Natal police during a violent shootout in Woodlands, south of Durban, on 16 January 2026, after officers acted on intelligence about their involvement in a daring heist. The gun battle broke out when police approached the suspects, who opened fire, prompting officers to return fire. In addition to the four killed, several others were arrested, and a search continues for suspects who fled the scene.

Previously, Briefly News reported that a suspected cash‑in‑transit (CIT) heist perpetrator was .during a shootout in KwaZulu‑Natal on 18 June 2025 after police attempted to arrest him. The suspect reportedly opened fire on officers, who returned fire and fatally wounded him at the scene. Authorities have said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb violent CIT crimes in the province.

