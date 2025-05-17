The South African Police Service in Gauteng shot and killed two suspects involved in cash-in-transit heists

The suspects were linked to a heist robbery in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal, early in May 2025, where a security officer was killed

South Africans applauded the joint operation between members of the police in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

Two cash-in-transit heist suspects died. Images: @DasenThathiah/ X and Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

EKURHULENI, GAUTENG — Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) joined forces and hunted down two cash-in-transit heist suspects. A deadly shootout happened in Ekurhuleni on 17 May 2025, and the suspects were fatally wounded.

KZN, GP SAPS join forces

According to journalist Dasen Thathiah, who posted on his @DasenThathiah X account, the KZN police worked with the Gauteng police to track down the two men who were linked to a cash-in-transit heist in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal. A security guard was killed during the heist.

Teams from KZN and the Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit, Gauteng's Police Emergency Service, head office's counter-intelligence, anti-kidnapping, national crime intelligence counter, and security and security partners from Magma, Fidelity's Special Investigating Unit hunted them down and found their hideout.

The police shot and killed two heist suspects. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

A shootout ensued between the suspects and the police, and the suspects were shot and killed. The police also reportedly found an AK-47 and a handgun in their possession.

South Africans discuss partnership

Netizens commenting on Thathiah's tweet applauded the collaborative work between the provinces.

Madume Africa said:

"Just imagine KZN and Gauteng visiting hostels."

Lordly said:

"Hiding in JHB thinking it's a safe haven."

Zikhali Bandile said:

"You can tell that even the suspects were living in a bond house and thought they would never be found."

Gerald Makedenge said:

"How scary it is to think that we live amongst such people. Walk side-by-side in shops, drive next to them at traffic intersections."

