TSHWANE — A heavy gunfight between police teams and suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) heist robbers left six suspects dead in Laudium on Monday, 24 February 2025.

A seventh suspect was taken in without sustaining any injuries during the incident at about 5pm, with five unlicensed firearms recovered.

Suspected CIT robbers killed in Laudium

The shootout happened after Crime Intelligence police received information about a group en route to a heist in Atteridgeville from a Laudium safehouse.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said several law enforcement teams, including tactical response and the Gauteng Traffic Police airwing, were alerted to the suspects' movements as they planned to execute.

"They spotted the suspects in two vehicles — a BMW X1 and an Audi A4 — tailing a cash van. The [alleged] robbers, after noticing the police presence, abandoned their mission and sped off.

"The police pursued them to Laudium and, once cornered, the culprits opened fire, shooting at law enforcement. Six suspects were shot and killed in the ensuing exchange," said Masondo.

One suspect was arrested without injuries while others escaped.

In a SAPS media statement sent to Briefly News, Masondo said the A4 had been reported as hijacked in Cleveland, Johannesburg, in December 2024.

The group was linked to a recent CIT robbery in which four security guards were shot and injured in Atteridgeville.

"They're also suspected of involvement in other CITs in Gauteng and other provinces. The [arrested] suspect faces conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and attempted murder charges," added Masondo.

In a similar brazen heist on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal, one person was killed and 12 people were left wounded after robbers indiscriminately opened fire on bystanders and officials in a frightful CIT incident on Wednesday, 4 February.

The gang targeted a van on the stretch of road at about 6am, forcing it to overturn near the NPC Cement factory. The robbers fired on the guards, blew up the cash vehicle and fled the scene.

