N2 Cash-in-Transit Heist Leaves 1 Dead, Armed Gang Shoots Guards and Bystanders in Reign of Terror
- Police are on the hunt for an armed gang who robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle on the N2 near Durban
- At least one person has been killed and numerous others injured as the gang opened fire randomly
- The armed men's reign of terror continued during their escape as they shot people along the route
KWAZULU-NATAL – A brazen cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the N2 left 12 people wounded and one dead after robbers randomly opened fire on bystanders and officials.
The gang targeted a CIT vehicle on the stretch of road just after 6 am on 4 February 2025, forcing it to overturn. The armed men opened fire on guards and then blew up the vehicle near the NPC Cement Factory, before fleeing.
Armed gang opens fire on civilians
According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, their reign of terror didn’t end there. The gang continued to open fire as they escaped, randomly shooting at vehicles along their route at least three different scenes. One person passed away as a result of injuries sustained.
11 others were stabilised at the scene before being taken to nearby medical facilities. Three of the patients were shot while travelling in a bus, two others were wounded near a bridge further down the road.
Motorists have been urged to find alternative routes as the road remains closed.
* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
