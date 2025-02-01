A video has gone viral, of a man beating what appeared to be two older women in Elliotdale, outside Mthatha

The clip captured the offender mercilessly hitting one of the defenceless women in the face as she sat on a chair

Police arrested the 29-year-old later the same day, on 30 January 2025, and he will appear in court on 3 February

An Elliotdale man is in police custody following his arrest for assaulting two women in a viral video. Image: @SA_crime

ELLIOTDALE — A brutal assault caught on film spurred police into action, leading to the arrest of a man.

His arrest on Thursday, 30 January 2025, comes after the man, earlier that day, was captured ruthlessly beating up two women.

Cops catch up to Eastern Cape women-beater

The gender-based violence (GBV) occurred at the Sholorha Location outside Elliotdale, a town 50km south of Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said a case of assault was opened for investigation.

"[However], after conducting a preliminary investigation, the police had no success [because] the suspect was not around."

A video posted to X showed the shocking incident.

The 35-second clip begins with the aggressor standing in front of and confronting an older-looking woman, sitting on a chair.

He then raises his left hand and brings it down onto her face.

The force nearly topples the woman over before the suspect bashes her a second time with his right hand and again a third time with his left.

She is seen trying to block the blows to her face, and the two can be heard exchanging some words, though unintelligible.

Watch the video here .

In another part, he is seen hitting a second woman, who'd been sitting next to the victim, with an open palm behind her head as she tries to stop him from further attacking the first, who at that point, could be seen trying to get away.

Elliotdale detectives later arrested a 29-year-old man and charged him with assault. Mawisa said the motive for the attack was unclear and formed part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspect will appear at Elliotdale Magistrate's Court on Monday, 3 February.

"Police strongly condemn acts of GBV, which has no place in society. SAPS [South African Police Service] is committed to ensuring the safety and security of women and children," said Mawisa.

"We'll continue working tirelessly to investigate and prosecute GBV cases and provide victims with [the necessary] support and protection."

Mawisa appealled to all communities to report incidents to the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 086 001 0111.

"Together, we can create a safer and more just society for all."

