The police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a group of men seen in a video viciously beating a woman

The violent clip, which the police published to its X, gathered about one million views since it was posted on 8 January

Police encouraged informants to share details about the incident by contacting the Crime Stop hotline on 086 001 0111

The police have appealed for information after a now-viral video showed three men viciously beating a woman. Image: Tshepiso Mametela

Source: Original

SOUTH AFRICA — A disturbing, widely-circulated video on social media captures a group of men brutally ganging up on a defenceless woman.

The now-viral clip has been viewed about one million times after being posted on the official @SAPoliceService X page on Wednesday, 8 January 2025.

Woman brutally beaten as cops seek help

It shows three unknown men ruthlessly beating the woman with their open hands while a fourth person films the vicious attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The woman, who appears in pink summer pyjamas and has her hair braided, tries in vain to block repeated blows to her face, head, and body.

She is heard asking several times in Southern Sotho:

"What did I do?!"

Though unintelligible, her attackers, two of whom were spotting beanies and another a cap, can be heard mumbling some words to her during the assault.

Watch the video here .

At one point in the 25-second clip, one of the men grabs her from behind and throws her onto rocks on the ground.

She quickly gets up, and the beating continues.

It is unclear where the footage was taken, but it appeared to happen in an alley. In the background, taxis are parked in a dusty, open field.

The police appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the area and the woman's attackers. Not much more is known about the incident.

"The South African Police Service (SAPS) requests the public to assist with information about where the gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) incident in the video circulating on social media happened.

"Police request anyone with information about the perpetrators to contact #CrimeStop on 086 001 0111 or share information on the #MySAPSApp."

Source: Briefly News