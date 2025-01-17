Five men were killed after they were allegedly abducted from their homes in Inanda in the early hours of Friday

Police responded to reports of cut-up bodies strewn about an open field in the Bambayi area on 17 January 2025

A preliminary investigation indicated the victims were allegedly abducted from their homes before the murders

A gruesome attack left five young men dead in Inanda in what police described as an alleged bush knife attack. Image: Betsy Joles

DURBAN — Police have launched a massive manhunt after a brutal knife attack left five youths dead and their cut-up remains left on an open field in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday, 17 January 2025.

The gruesome incident allegedly happened near a local school in the Bambayi area. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a bush knife seemed to have been used to hack the men — the youngest, 19, and the oldest, 26.

Massive manhunt for kindnappers, killers

The number of suspects involved is not yet unknown.

"Officers responded to reports of multiple murders and found three bodies at a sports ground near a school on arrival at the scenes.

"A further two bodies were discovered at another field, about a kilometre away from the first," said Netshiunda.

He said, according to the police's preliminary investigation, the victims had allegedly been abducted from their homes at about 12am.

"They were found after 6.30am and had sustained multiple injuries. One of them was missing an arm [after it was] chopped off," added Netshiunda.

The motive of the killings is unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident and the suspects' whereabouts can call the Crime Stop hotline on 086 001 0111 or visit the nearest police station.

In another frenzied attack, five people were, among them two children, when a man went on the rampage, stabbing his relatives at Bethany village in Bergville.

The incident on Sunday, 13 October 2024, left two others fighting for their lives.

Police later arrested a 33-year-old man, charging him with five murders and two attempted murders. The suspect and his uncle had returned to the family home from a neighbour before he launched into the unsuspecting victims.

"He'd allegedly taken a knife from the couch and stabbed her, but she managed to run out of the house. He turned his attention to his uncle, who died in the passage as he tried to flee to a neighbour," said Netshiunda.

Source: Briefly News