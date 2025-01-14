19 people have been taken in for questioning following a mass shooting at the Nyanga Taxi Rank

One person was shot dead, and seven others were critically injured during the shooting between two parties

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt General Thembisile Patekile praised officers for their speedy response

Lt General Thembisile Patekile confirmed that 19 people were taken in for questioning after a mass shooting at the Nyanga Taxi Rank. Image: Brenton Geach/ Marco Longari

WESTERN CAPE – One person has been killed and many others injured following a mass shootout at the Nyanga Taxi Rank.

The shootout, believed to be between two warring parties, took place on the morning of 14 January 2025. The scene remains an active crime scene as of 10 am, but police have cordoned it off.

19 suspects arrested following shooting

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt. General Thembisile Patekile, confirmed that 19 people were taken in for questioning. He added that they all belong to certain security companies, but from other provinces.

Investigations are now underway to determine why they came to the Western Cape.

Lt. General Patekile also confirmed that 20 firearms were seized, 13 of which were rifles and seven pistols. He added that more could be found once officers completed combing the scene. He also stated that seven people were critically injured and taken to hospital.

Shooting believed to be around money

The Lt. General also noted that part of the reason for the shooting was related to money.

“It seems as if this money is a bone of contention,” he said.

He also explained that the situation could have been much more disastrous had police not responded so swiftly. Members of Crime Intelligence, the Combat Team, and TRT were already near the area and were able to intervene and prevent further tragedy.

There were also concerns as the shooting took place not far from a school, but Lt General said that all was in order and police handled the matter speedily.

“We say Thank God that at times there weren’t children around going to board taxis to other places,” he noted.

