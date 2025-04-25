Former reality TV star Slee Ndlovu has bagged an acting gig on a Mzansi Magic telenovela called Genesis

Slee Ndlovu recently made headlines for claiming that she was getting paid peanuts on The Real Housewives of Durban

Fans of the show are excited to see Slee Ndlovu in action, saying she is made for acting

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Former 'Real Housewives of Durban' star Slee Ndlovu has been cast on 'Genesis'. Image: Slee_thebosslady

Source: Instagram

Slee Ndlovu bags TV show

Reality TV star and actress Slee Ndlovu has been announced as the latest addition to the Mzansi Magic telenovela Genesis. According to the entertainment blog page @TVByMlu, Slee has bagged a role as a receptionist.

She is set to make her acting debut on next week's episode of the show.

"Former #RHOdlDurban star Slee Ndlovu joins #GenesisMzansi as a receptionist. Slee is set to make her debut next week on the show."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The telenovela premiered on Monday, 21 April 2025, on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161. The show stars Nay Maps, Zenande Mfenyana and Baby Cele, just to name a few.

Netizens react to Slee's new gig

Social media users are happy to see Slee Ndlovu back on their TV screens. People stated that she would make a great actress.

@derick_nhlanhla stated:

"I really hope she can act."

@Winepatrol96902 claimed:

"Whatever Zenande Mfenyana said on that radio interview is right."

@pink11776 replied:

"I’m so happy for her."

@Thakrz1 said:

"Good for her...this is the second acting gig that I'm aware of."

@Lebza80s gushed:

"I am happy for her."

@Siba_Mxuma stated:

"I think acting is her thing. She must just leave The Real Housewives of Durban journey behind."

@the_pearl123 claimed:

"A professional actress is going to be sitting at home watching a "girl with numbers" with no acting talent, living her dream. Impilo yaseSouth Africa."

@tumimashabela said:

"Love it for her. You're a star."

@yo_its_dominic gushed:

"Slee, what a very beautiful woman"

Slee Ndlovu on receiving peanuts on RHOD

In her recent interview on The Spotlight, Slee Ndlovu said she was getting paid peanuts on The Real Housewives of Durban. She claimed that they would use their own money to portray a false lifestyle and not get anything in return.

Former reality TV star Slee Ndlovu is on 'Genesis'. Image: Slee_thebosslady

Source: Instagram

"The cast was expected to portray a certain lifestyle. For instance, we had to buy our own make-up, host parties and buy our own clothes. We did the show with the understanding that it was a platform to build our brands and gain exposure," she further stated.

"From where I was standing, I was better off financially before joining the show. I got to a point where I felt it was not worth it.. I was worse off than when I started."

Slee said this did not make any financial sense to her because, "At the end of the day, this is a job."

Slee Ndlovu is off the market

In a previous report from Briefly News, Slee Ndlovu has confirmed that she is in a serious relationship.

Though the reality TV star is off the market, she didn't say when she will be walking down the aisle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News